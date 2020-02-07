Papers: Barcelona consider Adama Traore summer move

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are considering a summer move to bring Wolves star Adama Traore back to Catalonia.

Liverpool's players will share a bonus pot of over £4m for winning the Premier League this season.

Chelsea fear they will take a huge financial hit if record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has a prolonged spell on the bench.

Premier League clubs will entrust their in-house medical departments to rule on whether to cancel summer tours to China because of the coronavirus - which could cost millions of pounds.

Tottenham rookie defender Japhet Tanganga is in talks over a staggering 1500 per cent pay rise following his first-team breakthrough.

Crystal Palace are confident they can tie Roy Hodgson down to a new contract that will see him remain as manager beyond his 73rd birthday in August.

The ECB are considering significant increases in fines and bans for players caught taking recreational drugs this summer in the light of Alex Hales' failed test last April.

Mason Greenwood has rejected approaches from several top agencies because he wants to continue being represented by his father.

THE SUN

Paul Pogba has been given the green light to leave Manchester United, and the fed-up Old Trafford hierarchy are now ready to sell him for £150m.

Boca Juniors have confirmed their intention to "fight" the free transfer of teenage star Santiago Ramos Mingo to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could finally play together as Juventus eye a shock transfer deal for the Barcelona star.

Gareth Bale left the Bernabeu early as his Real Madrid team were being thrashed 4-1 by Real Sociedad.

Chelsea could make their second major goalkeeping purchase in less than two years if they push ahead with a move for Andre Onana.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are considering a shock £4m bid for Brighton's England U19 keeper Carl Rushworth.

Erling Haaland was convinced to snub Manchester United and join Borussia Dortmund after being shown a 'special video' by the German giants.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has shunned the chance for some time off as he trains with Fluminense back in Brazil during the winter break.

THE GUARDIAN

Finn Russell has been told he will have to wait until Scotland have dealt with England before Gregor Townsend decides whether to welcome the fly-back.

Anyone banned for violent or abusive behaviour by a Premier League club will also be excluded from every other stadium in the division.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City are leading a queue of Premier League clubs interested in signing Adam Lallana when his Liverpool contract ends.

David Gold has declined to rule out selling West Ham but risked more wrath from supporters by suggesting he and co-owner David Sullivan deserved credit for keeping them in the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Paul Pogba has moved a step closer to leaving Manchester United after being excluded from the squad's trip to Spain.

Arsenal are considering taking Arsene Wenger back at the club in a bid invoke harmony within warring factions of fans and hand new boss Mikel Arteta a boost at the beginning of his reign.

Mikel Arteta's summer plan at Arsenal to make a creative midfielder a top priority has placed the likes of Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaha in danger.

Marcelo Bielsa has lashed out after the 'lies' surrounding the situation with Arsenal and Eddie Nketiah.

David Brooks is set to hand Bournemouth and Wales a major boost by launching his comeback after six months out with an ankle injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

Villarreal's Pau Torres has emerged as the prime candidate to partner Aymeric Laporte at the heart of Manchester City's defence next season.

Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo is undergoing a special fitness regime to get up to speed with his new team-mates.