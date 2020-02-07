WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Michael van Gerwen avenged his World Darts Championship final defeat with a thrilling victory over Peter Wright as the Premier League kicked off in Aberdeen. There were also wins for Glen Durrant, Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall.

Bowler Tom Curran insists that England's confidence has not been shaken by a heavy defeat in their ODI series opener against South Africa. England have the chance to level the three-match contest in Durban on Friday.

Manchester City will be without Raheem Sterling for their Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday. The England winger suffered a hamstring injury during their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Warrington Wolves got their first win of the season as they beat Super League champions St Helens 19-0. It was a first defeat for new Saints coach Kristian Woolf - and the first time they've been held scoreless since August 2016.

LeBron James selected Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis with the first pick in the 2020 NBA All-Star game draft. Opposing captain Giannis Antetokounmpo took Joel Embiid with his opening selection for next weekend's game.