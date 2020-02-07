Papers: Manchester United lead race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Chris Wilder has warned his Sheffield United players to stop dreaming about big-money moves and focus on the Blades.

Barcelona and Manchester United both took a long look at Gabriel Martinelli but snubbed the Brazilian youngster before his Arsenal transfer move.

Manchester United are reportedly at the front of the queue for Kalidou Koulibaly - but they face competition from four Premier League rivals.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to snare Manchester United target Lautaro Martinez away from Inter Milan and are willing to offer them a player-plus-cash deal

Frustrated Barcelona could take a £60m hit on £145m "miss" Philippe Coutinho and accept with their "eyes closed" a bid of around £68m to £77m.

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma, but face competition from Newcastle and Leicester.

David Moyes admits Declan Rice would surely leave if West Ham go down as he targets four wins.

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be handed an immediate Chelsea reprieve after Willy Caballero's Leicester blundershow.

DAILY MAIL

Neymar remains streets ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the race to be Ligue 1's richest asset, with Paris Saint-Germain boasting a clean sweep of the top 11 highest-paid players in France.

Manchester United are set to miss out on Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as the Argentine prefers a Barcelona switch.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer as north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham monitor his situation.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Roy Hodgson denies there is a rift at Crystal Palace over the club's disappointing January transfer window.

Southampton expect to agree a new contract with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl before the end of the season, having been rewarded for their faith in the Austrian since the 9-0 defeat to Leicester City in late October.

THE TIMES

Adam Lallana is set to become one of the most sought-after free transfer signings of the summer with Leicester heading a host of clubs showing interest in the Liverpool midfielder.

DAILY STAR

Sheffield United could miss out on a deal to sign Dean Henderson as Manchester United have slapped a hefty price tag on the goalkeeper.

Krzysztof Piatek's wife has denied reports claiming she did not want her husband to join Manchester United or Tottenham in the January transfer window.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea reportedly want to sign 13 players in the summer transfer window, after failing to make any signings in January. Manager Frank Lampard could have as much as £150m to spend in his first full summer as Blues boss.

Tottenham are monitoring Liverpool academy graduate Rafa Camacho with the attacker open to returning to England. Camacho left Liverpool for Sporting Lisbon in the summer in search of regular first-team football.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have announced a huge £24.4m profit with the sale of Kieran Tierney boosting financial results.