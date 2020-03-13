Arsenal will consider moving for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal will consider moving for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey when the transfer window opens.

There was a growing mood of anger among clubs and players that the Premier League appeared likely to continue despite the coronavirus crisis being declared a pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis was on the brink of forcing UEFA to postpone or scrap the European Championship after it agreed to prioritise trying to complete the club season over staging its flagship tournament this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs do not want to release their players for this month's international break because of coronavirus.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has given Arsenal supporters a boost by declaring he is 'really happy' at the club, despite speculation over his future.

Tottenham are interested in making a move for RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer after the midfielder played a huge part in knocking them out of the Champions League, but they will face competition from rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool's failure to get past the Champions League's last 16 for the first time in three years is expected to cost them more than £30m.

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech hopes to persuade the club to land his Ajax team-mate Andre Onana.

Phil Neville could be set to end his two-year spell in charge of England women.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are leading Manchester City in the race for non-league sensation Samuel Oguntayo.

Matt Southall has been sensationally "suspended as chairman of Charlton" by majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have taken a massive financial hit because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the US stock market's decline costing them over £500m.

THE TIMES

Simon Timson, the performance director of the Lawn Tennis Association, is to join Manchester City this summer in the same position.

DAILY RECORD

Tommie Hoban set for Aberdeen deal as Derek McInnes confirms talks with Dons chiefs.