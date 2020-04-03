Liverpool transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Liverpool - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Liverpool...

Timo Werner - Werner has told Sky Sports he is still not convinced about joining Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United over staying at RB Leipzig (Sky Sports, March 9); Liverpool have backed away from a move for Werner (Daily Mail, April 3)

Milot Rashica - Liverpool will go full steam ahead to land the Werder Bremen forward (Bild, April 3)

Adama Traore - Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore as a replacement for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane should either of the pair leave Anfield (The Insider, April 2)

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool have zero interest in bringing the Brazilian back to Anfield (Daily Mirror, March 31)

Ousmane Dembele - Having been previously linked to the Barcelona winger, Liverpool are ready to launch an £81m bid to bring him to Anfield (Sport, March 30)

Ousmane Dembele has long been linked with a move to Anfield

Ferran Torres - Liverpool are eyeing the Valencia forward, but face stern competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona (Mirror, March 27)

Jadon Sancho - Liverpool are interested in the England international, though Manchester United appear in pole position for his signature (Mirror, March 26); Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Sancho - leaving Manchester United and Chelsea as the two Premier League clubs interested in the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 1)

Kylian Mbappe - Real Madrid are planning to launch a big-money move to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, in a blow to Liverpool's chances of signing the megastar. Liverpool have been tentatively linked with the Paris Saint-Germain forward (Daily Express, March 25)

Malick Thiaw - Liverpool are planning a move for the Schalke centre-back dubbed "the new Joel Matip" (Daily Mirror, March 22); Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs monitoring the 18-year-old defender, who has a release clause of around £7m (Daily Mail, March 25)

Evan Ndicka - Liverpool and Arsenal have been monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt defender this season (Sky Sports, March 22)

Fabian Ruiz - Liverpool have joined Real Madrid in pursuit of the Napoli midfielder (Daily Star, March 22)

Denis Zakaria and Leon Bailey - Liverpool have been linked with summer transfer swoops for Bailey and Zakaria, along with Werner. (Daily Mirror, March 17)

Steven Gerrard - Legendary midfielder is not a shoo-in for the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp departs, according to reports. (Daily Mail, March 19)

Raheem Sterling - His representatives have refused to rule out a return to Liverpool after he recently admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's side (Daily Mail, April 1)

Which forward should Liverpool sign this summer?

Have YOUR say here...

The latest on players linked with a Liverpool exit...

Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid

Xherdan Shaqiri - Liverpool are ready to let the 28-year-old leave this summer. (Football Insider, March 30)

Sadio Mane - Mane is Real Madrid's top target this summer (Daily Mirror, March 14); Liverpool chiefs have reportedly been left baffled by rumours of Mane joining Real - and are confident he sees his long-term future at Anfield (The Athletic, April 2)

Loris Karius - West Ham are interested in signing the Liverpool goalkeeper when he returns from his loan move at Besiktas this summer.

The latest Liverpool contract talk...

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker - Liverpool's talismanic centre-back and goalkeeper are on the verge of signing new contracts at Anfield (Goal, March 22)

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Wijnaldum's contract until 2023, including the option of another year on top (Various, March 16)

Gini Wijnaldum could be set for a longer Anfield stay

Adam Lallana - Lallana could be one player to be handed a week-by-week contract following the suspension of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The FA and FIFA could grant special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts (The Athletic, March 16)

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog