Man City transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Man City...

Nelson Semedo - Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona full-back Semedo after contract talks with the Spanish club were put on hold (Daily Express, April 15)

Dayot Upamecano - Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing the RB Leipzig centre-back (Sky Sports, April 14)

Lautaro Martinez - Manchester City reportedly lead the race for the £100m-rated Inter striker Martinez (Sunday Express, April 12).

Jonathan Tah - Manchester City have made the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany centre-back one of their main defensive targets ahead of next season (90min, April 11).

Houssem Aouar - Manchester City have entered the race to sign the Lyon midfielder, who could cost £60m. (Daily Mirror, April 8).

Lucas Martinez - Pep Guardiola has shown an interest in the young River Plate centre-back but may face competition from Real Madrid and Inter Milan (Calciomercato, April 5).

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid are reportedly set to ignore any offers for Raphael Varane amid speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to Manchester City. (Daily Star, April 4).

Douglas Costa - Juventus are prepared to offer Brazilian winger Douglas Costa to Manchester City as a makeweight in a deal to sign his compatriot Gabriel Jesus. (Calcio Mercato, April 4).

Harry Kane - The England captain is at the centre of a £150m tug of war between Real Madrid and Manchester City (Daily Express, April 5). Tottenham are confident of keeping hold of the £200m-rated striker despite facing major battle to qualify for the Champions League as Man City and United monitor situation (Daily Mail, April 1).

Other players recently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium...

David Alaba (The Sun, March 27)

(The Sun, March 27) Ferran Torres (Corriere dello Sport, March 26)

(Corriere dello Sport, March 26) James Rodriguez (Don Balon, March 25)

(Don Balon, March 25) Malick Thiaw (Daily Mail, March 25)

(Daily Mail, March 25) Sandro Tonali (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

Sergio Aguero - Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America (Daily Mirror, April 15)

Joao Cancelo - Barcelona want to sign the Portugal defender this summer and are prepared to offer Nelson Semedo in part exchange (Daily Telegraph, April 10)

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has reportedly held discussions with Leroy Sane's new agent to discuss a possible end-of-season move to Bavaria (March 26); Bayern are discussing the "last details" of a deal to sign Sane (Daily Express, March 24)

Zinedine Zidane and Quique Setien are both interested in recruiting Sane at the end of the season at Real Madrid (Sport, March 21)

Bayern Munich are quickly losing interest in signing Sane, according to German sources (Manchester Evening News, April 3)

Leroy Sane has been injured but linked with a move away

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus are keen to sign the Manchester City striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain (Calciomercato, March 25) Juventus still want to sign the striker - according to reports in Italy. The Serie A club could offer Douglas Costa to City in exchange for the forward (Calciomercato, April 3)

Angelino - the full-back is set to return to Pep Guardiola's side at the end of his deal as the player wants to break into City's first team while RB Leipzig are unable to afford the €30m clause necessary to turn his loan into a permanent deal (Kicker, April 9)

David Silva - The Spanish playmaker is leaving the Etihad at the end of the season but it has now been reported that he could announce his retirement from football (The Athletic, April 9)

Other players recently linked with a move away from City...

John Stones' future at Man City could be in doubt

John Stones (Daily Star, March 28)

(Daily Star, March 28) Jayden Braaf (Daily Express, March 16)

(Daily Express, March 16) Riyad Mahrez (The Sun, March 17)

(The Sun, March 17) Yan Couto (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest Man City contract talk...

Pep Guardiola - City chiefs have identified six candidates that could replace Guardiola as manager at the Etihad (Daily Star, March 30)

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)

