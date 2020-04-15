Tottenham transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Tottenham - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Tottenham…

Diego Godin - Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Inter Milan defender to north London (Daily Express, April 15)

Jack Grealish - Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham are ready to bid more than £50m for the Aston Villa captain (Daily Express, April 13).

Geoffrey Kondogbia - Tottenham will battle Everton for the Valencia midfielder but the 27-year-old would cost around £61m (El Desmarque, April 11). Sky Sports News reported Spurs' interest in Kondogbia back in March.

Willian - The Brazilian is set to join either Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona ended their interest in the Chelsea forward (The Sun, April 10)

Mike Maignan - Hugo Lloris could be replaced by another French goalkeeper with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho reportedly showing interest in the Lille stopper (Daily Express, April 10)

Andre Onana - Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking the Ajax goalkeeper but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona (Daily Mirror, April 14); Jose Mourinho could be set to boost his goalkeeping options with a move for the Onana (Diario Sport, April 9).

Ruben Dias - Spurs have been told they will have to break the bank to land Benfica defender Dias. It has been reported that it will cost €45m to prise him to the Premier League (O Record, April 9)

Ianis Hagi - The agent of Rangers loan winger Hagi says talks have been held with Manchester City and Tottenham regarding a summer move from parent club Genk (Football.London, April 7).

Vedat Muriqi - Spurs are ready to meet Fenerbahce's £22m asking price for striker Muriqi, beating off interest from Lazio in the process (HITC, April 6).

Raul Jimenez - Tottenham are among the clubs being linked with a move for Wolves striker Jimenez, and Jose Mourinho sees him as potential competition for Harry Kane (ESPN, April 3)

Maxime Lopez - West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham are set for a transfer tussle for Marseille midfield ace Lopez when the transfer window reopens. Spurs have plenty of competition in that area, but it has been claimed they are tracking the 22-year-old regardless (Estadio Deportivo, April 3)

Philippe Coutinho - Manchester United are reportedly leading a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona this summer as well as Leicester, Spurs and Chelsea (Daily Mail, April 1)

Other players recently linked with Spurs...

Dejan Lovren (Daily Express, March 16; Teamtalk, March 31)

(Daily Express, March 16; Teamtalk, March 31) Kalvin Phillips (The Sun, March 30)

(The Sun, March 30) Marcel Sabitzer (Bild, March 25)

(Bild, March 25) Erling Haaland (Tuttomercatoweb, March 24)

(Tuttomercatoweb, March 24) Luka Jovic (Daily Star, March 21)

(Daily Star, March 21) Marc Cucurella (La Razon, March 17)

(La Razon, March 17) Eberechi Eze (The Sun, March 16)

(The Sun, March 16) Thomas Strakosha (Il Tempo, March 15)

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit…

0:41 Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he will not stay at Spurs if he does not feel he can achieve what he wants to at the club

Harry Kane - Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane to Man Utd or any other Premier League rival (Sky Sports, April 13); The England captain is at the centre of a £150m tug of war between Real Madrid and Man City (Express, April 5). Manchester United have been told there is no chance of them signing Tottenham and England striker Kane because of the length of the 26-year-old's contract, which runs until 2024 (Manchester Evening News, April 4). Tottenham are confident of keeping hold of the £200m-rated striker despite facing major battle to qualify for the Champions League as Man City and Man Utd monitor situation (Daily Mail, April 1).

Jan Vertonghen - Former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has been in the ear of the Belgian defender, trying to get him to make the same move to the San Siro (Sempre Inter, April 9)

Tanguy Ndombele - Jose Mourinho fears Ndombele is plotting an escape route from Tottenham (Daily Mirror, April 13).

Other players recently linked with a move away from Spurs...

Juan Foyth (TNT, April 2)

(TNT, April 2) Danny Rose - (Northern Echo, March 24)

The latest Tottenham contract talk…

Will Jan Vertonghen leave Spurs for nothing this summer?

Jan Vertonghen - Spurs facing losing the Belgium international for nothing this summer after failing to sell him in January when he had six months remaining on his contract (Daily Express, March 16); The Belgium defender admits he is not sure whether he wants to sign a new contract and stay at Spurs next season (Daily Mirror, March 26)

Harry Kane - Spurs are extremely confident their captain will remain at the club until the summer of 2021 (Daily Star, March 22)

Japhet Tanganga - The 21-year-old academy graduate will not be leaving Tottenham on a free this summer after the Premier League club triggered an extension clause in his contract (Football London, April 9)

