Newcastle's £300m takeover given green light by Premier League bosses - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Newcastle's takeover has been given the green light as Premier League bosses have finally approved the £300m Saudi deal.

Romelu Lukaku says he will "never forgive" Andre Villas-Boas for leaving him out of Chelsea's Champions League-winning squad in 2012.

Gareth Bale was reportedly rejected by an MLS club due to eye-watering wage demands.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to allow seven players to leave on swap deals to ensure Lautaro Martinez signs from Inter Milan this summer.

Serge Aurier's latest lockdown lapse could cost him £140,000.

N'Golo Kante was back at Chelsea on Thursday for a second day of testing - a day after being given compassionate leave due to his fears over coronavirus.

QPR captain Grant Hall has joined a growing camp of players who think it is too dangerous for football to return.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League footballers have been warned against signing documents that could affect their rights if they contract coronavirus.

EFL clubs fear curtailing the seasons in League One and League Two could lead to a Championship breakaway.

Danny Drinkwater is continuing to train with Aston Villa following his bust-up with team-mate Jota days before the Premier League was suspended.

Premier League clubs are facing another major financial blow amid fears the shirt sponsorship bubble has burst.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The FA Cup faces being abandoned for the first time in peacetime since it began 149 years ago, although the Premier League is pulling out all the stops to rescue it.

Premiership Rugby's hopes of completing their full league programme have been said to be "a long shot" with clubs now not expected to return to training until next month at the earliest.

The British Masters will restart the European Tour on July 23 before a five-week "festival of golf."

DAILY MIRROR

PSG are considering a £35m bid for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his contract winds down.

Gareth Bale can prove he is still one of the world's best players by moving to Newcastle United - says Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

Arsenal have reportedly entered negotiations over a move to sign Adrien Rabiot, as Juventus bid to raise funds for a possible swoop for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Sporting Lisbon star Nuno Mendes, who has been dubbed the "best under-19s left-back in Europe."

The FA are determined to conclude this season's FA Cup alongside the Premier League should it resume safely, with behind-closed-doors semis and a final at Wembley.

Championship clubs are facing growing opposition from concerned players to their plans to restart the season.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is being eyed by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez as the forward is edging closer to Barcelona.

Andre Villas-Boas has reportedly snubbed an offer from Newcastle to take over the club once the £300m Saudi-backed takeover goes through.

Arsenal target Odsonne Edouard has the backing of the Gunners' record goalscorer, Thierry Henry, to go "right to the top".

PSG have withdrawn from the race to sign Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are preparing for Valencia to make a bid to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has added Sevilla star Diego Carlos to his summer transfer shortlist and the 27-year-old centre-back has a £67m release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida, who could be available for as little as £6million in the upcoming transfer window.

SCOTTISH SUN

Barry Ferguson has urged Rangers to splash the cash to sign his nephew Lewis Ferguson.

Ianis Hagi's move to Rangers on a permanent deal is in the final stages, according to reports.

Dundee United have been tracking Finnish Under-21 star Ilmari Niskanen.