Papers: Man Utd could loan out Dan James after handing him new deal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United could offer Dan James a bumper new deal - then loan him out next season.

Premier League chiefs are set to crack down on football's 'Covidiots' with big fines and possible points penalties.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is making a surprise swoop for Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Jack Grealish is now Manchester United's No.1 summer transfer target.

Arsenal are culling several senior continental scouts in another round of cuts.

Dirk Kuyt has quit Feyenoord and put his coaching career on hold for personal reasons.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Saudi Arabia is set to work out a peace deal over TV rights with Qatar amid fears the row could scupper the takeover of Newcastle.

Manchester City begin the biggest contest of their season this week - one that could change the future of the club and its star names.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos has backed calls for a wage cap in the Football League in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Alison McGovern, the shadow sports minister, has called out a "lack of equality" at Liverpool, after their women's side were relegated from the Women's Super League on Friday.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

West Ham are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

Potential new Newcastle board member Jamie Reuben is reportedly prepared to use his influence to help the club sign QPR starlet Eberechi Eze.

Wolves are lining up a move to bring former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the Premier League from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.