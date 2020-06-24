Papers: Sean Dyche considering leaving Burnley at end of season

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Sean Dyche is considering leaving Burnley at the end of the season due to the deterioration in his relationship with chairman Mike Garlick.

Premier League clubs have discussed using their plush corporate boxes to phase in the return of spectators to matches - in a move that could antagonise thousands of loyal supporters.

THE SUN

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Monaco wonderkid Benoit Badiashile.

Fred is open for talks over a new long-term Manchester United deal after a stunning turnaround in form.

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano, according to reports.

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly weighing up his future at the club as he contemplates a move to Liverpool.

DAILY MIRROR

Hugo Lloris has warned that everyone at Tottenham will be "guilty" if the club does not make the Champions League next season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Rugby Football Union is to conduct a consultation with England players, fans, sponsors and business partners as part of the governing body's review into the singing of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot at Twickenham.

Leading epidemiologists have said that it is safe for grassroots cricket to return, claiming that "the risk would be so minimal as to be not a significant concern".

THE TIMES

Premiership Rugby must decide whether to play midweek matches or drop up to four rounds from the league schedule when the season resumes, after October 10 was identified as the target date for the final.

The new future of autumn international rugby could see the top six nations in the world disputing a biennial super league with the top two possibly then facing each other in a grand final.