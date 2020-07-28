Newcastle United: Further delays over Saudi Arabian consortium takeover - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium has reached deadlock due to concerns over the new ownership structure and who will have the final say in the decision-making process at the Premier League club.

Bournemouth have not ruled out exploring a compensation claim over the Hawk-Eye mistake that arguably cost them their Premier League status, and will hold crunch talks later this week to decide manager Eddie Howe's future.

Aston Villa have sacked sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch after securing Premier League survival, with John McGinn insisting they need to add more "quality" players.

Borussia Dortmund are holding out for €120m (£110m) for Jadon Sancho, which far exceeds Manchester United's valuation, particularly given how finances have been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea will listen to offers for unsettled Kepa Arrizabalaga with Frank Lampard set to recommend the club swoop for a new goalkeeper.

Manchester United will refuse to meet Borussia Dortmund's £110m asking price for Jadon Sancho as they prepare to make a move for the England winger.

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium has reached deadlock. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal's £22.5m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, with unwanted star Matteo Guendouzi included as a makeweight, has reportedly been rejected.

Eddie Howe will hold crunch talks with the Bournemouth hierarchy over the next 48 hours with a decision on his future expected by the end of this week.

Manchester City are looking to sign a new centre back and are waiting to see if Bournemouth's valuation of Nathan Ake has changed now they have dropped out of the Premier League, having made an initial approach for the 25-year-old Dutchman.

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has told the club he will not play for them any more this season.

THE TIMES

Txiki Begiristain, the Manchester City director of football, says that the club will move fast to secure their transfer targets as they close in on the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia.

Liverpool's players have had to submit their holiday plans to the club and been told to closely monitor quarantine guidelines to ensure there is no disruption to pre-season preparations.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish fears that he could be priced out of a move to Manchester United after Aston Villa insisted that they would not accept less than £80m for their captain.

Crystal Palace are prepared to listen to offers for unsettled winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Leicester's failure to secure Champions League football is set to cost them the chance to persuade Ben Chilwell his future remains at the club.

Paul Pogba has hinted he is staying at Manchester United as he relishes qualifying for the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund are holding out for €120m (£110m) for Jadon Sancho, which far exceeds Manchester United's valuation. (Daily Telegraph)

Inter Milan will look to land Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal by sending Ivan Perisic in the opposite direction to Manchester United, according to reports.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal for Sporting Lisbon teen prodigy Joelson Fernandes.

Leeds target Edinson Cavani has agreed a move to Benfica, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea are ready to hand Dean Henderson a £170,000-a-week deal if he fails to get the guarantees he is seeking about his future at Manchester United.

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to spend the £46m needed to land Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been warned he won't be the only one trying to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth if he is made available for just £10m.

Eddie Howe will hold crunch talks with the Bournemouth hierarchy over the next 48 hours with a decision on his future expected by the end of this week. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly undecided on what he plans to do with Rhian Brewster once his loan spell at Swansea ends but Sheffield United are ready to offer the striker Premier League football.

THE GUARDIAN

Willian's hopes of a new three-year deal at Chelsea look slim and there is an expectation that he could end up joining Arsenal on a free.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are discussing personal terms with Bongani Zungu as a move from Amiens moves a step closer, according to reports.

Rangers would have to hand over up to £2m of the transfer fee to HJK Helsinki if they sell Alfredo Morelos to Lille.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland star Stephen O'Donnell insists he's not panicking about being without a club despite the Premiership starting in just a few days.