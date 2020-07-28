Ben Chilwell: Leicester left-back wants Chelsea move - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Ben Chilwell plans to tell Leicester this week that he wants to quit for Chelsea, where Frank Lampard is ready to make him his first choice left-back.

Fernandinho admits that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has considered taking charge of the Brazilian national side.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bournemouth could be forced to accept a cut-price fee for star man Nathan Ake after it emerged the central defender does not have a relegation clause in his contract.

Plymouth Albion RFC have hit out at the Rugby Football Union for imposing a points deduction and withholding £20,000 in travel expenses.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new loan deal with Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos.

Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed he wants to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United but the Chilean's wages are a major obstacle.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Dayot Upamecano with reports claiming the Frenchman has agreed to extend his contract at RB Leipzig.

THE SUN

The Community Shield will be played on August 29, and fans are likely to be allowed into Wembley to watch the game.

Sunderland owner William Storey has promised the club's fans a minimum of £50m to launch them back into the Premier League.

Sheffield United are plotting to bring back Aaron Ramsdale to fill the void left by Dean Henderson if he leaves the Blades.

Leeds are lining up a £15m swoop for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth, regardless of whether they land Brighton's Ben White following his loan at Elland Road.

THE TIMES

Txiki Begiristain, the Manchester City director of football, says that the club will move fast to secure their transfer targets as they close in on the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia.

The FA has secured an agreement from professional football to increase diversity on the governing body's board after initially accusing the Premier League of blocking the appointment of the former Chelsea defender Paul Elliott as an FA director.

Uefa insists that Manchester City's match against Real Madrid will go ahead next Friday despite the hosts' concerns regarding a coronavirus case in Zinedine Zidane's squad.

THE GUARDIAN

Japan will wait until World Rugby confirms on Thursday the revised autumn international campaign in Europe before announcing whether it will take part in an eight-country tournament involving the Six Nations and Fiji.

DAILY RECORD

Peterborough have thrown out a £5m bid from Celtic for Ivan Toney.