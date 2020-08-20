Harry Kane misses start of Tottenham's pre-season - papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Harry Kane has missed the start of Tottenham's pre-season because he is in quarantine after his return from holiday.

Lionel Messi has told Ronald Koeman he has serious doubts about staying at Barcelona, according to Catalan radio RAC1.

Arsenal have offered midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as part of their bid to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar this summer, according to reports.

Slaven Bilic is growing increasingly frustrated at West Brom's lack of activity in the transfer market, with the Premier League season barely three weeks away.

Clubs with newer stadiums could be handed an advantage when fans are permitted back into matches.

The EFL are facing calls from clubs to remove Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce from their board due to potential conflicts of interest in their disciplinary process.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham icon Frank McAvennie has told his former club Declan Rice is worth as much as Harry Maguire amid interest in the Irons star.

Premier League coaches are to get real-time fitness data sent direct to their smart watches during matches to help prevent player burnout this season.

DAILY STAR

Wolves have lined up Sevilla's £45m-rated Lucas Ocampos if they lose Adama Traore in a £70m deal this summer.

Leeds have set their sights on a summer move for Valencia striker Rodrigo ahead of their return to the Premier League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football fans will be blocked from watching 160 Premier League games on television next season - despite being currently banned from attending matches during the coronavirus crisis.

Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has delayed making a final decision on his future and expects Manchester United to make a late bid to land him in a £22.6m deal.

The family of Emiliano Sala launched a stinging attack on Cardiff City on Thursday night after revealing a £2m trust fund the club launched in his memory had not been set up almost seven months on.

Wayne Rooney will have his first taste of management next month when he takes charge of England for Soccer Aid.

Wigan Athletic owner Au Yeung Wai has written off £36m "inter-company" debt to help the club get sold.

Leeds United have agreed the terms of Marcelo Bielsa's new contract and will schedule time for the Argentine to sign before the start of the Premier League season.

THE SUN

Felipe Anderson is considering his future at West Ham over fears that he is going to be sidelined by David Moyes.

Southampton are among the clubs trying to sign Danny Welbeck for a cut-price £5.5m.