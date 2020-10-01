Manchester United working on deal to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore before transfer deadline day.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is closing in on a permanent move to Roma but Diogo Dalot is unlikely to be part of the deal.

Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester City's transfer business is over for this window after the completion of Ruben Dias's club-record move.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are prepared to allow Antonio Rudiger to join Tottenham on loan, provided the centre-half signs a one-year contract extension first.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after president Jean-Michel Aulas admitted his side would likely sell two players before the end of the window.

Arsenal are looking to offload both Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac before the end of this week as talks continue with Lyon over a deal for Houssem Aouar.

THE SUN

Jadon Sancho believes he will be a Manchester United player before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Premier League clubs are coming up with schemes to end the fan ban and one of the ideas is hiring out bikes for supporters to get to games.

Chelsea cannot even find anyone to take Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan as they face wasting £5m to pay the 'keeper to sit on the bench.

Tottenham are in talks with Italian giants Napoli about a shock £25m deal for Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made a stunning £23m bid for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

THE TIMES

Dele Alli is considering his future after being left out of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham squad again for Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie with Chelsea.

The Premier League wants the EFL to side with it against the FA on the recruitment of young foreign players post-Brexit before agreeing to a £200m support package.

Premier League players are being encouraged to "adopt a club" in an initiative designed to prevent National League North and South teams from going bust.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jose Mourinho has warned Gareth Southgate that Harry Kane cannot start all three of England's triple-header games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark, as Harry Maguire prepares for his international return.

Ross Barkley is targeting a place at next year's European Championships with England after sealing his loan move to Aston Villa.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he has not even considered allowing Juan Mata to leave Manchester United this summer.

The English Football League would be willing to accept a cheque from the Premier League initially to save only League One and League Two while the top tier continues to debate how it should also bail out the Championship.

Manchester City's chances of signing David Alaba have been dealt a blow with Bayern Munich insisting they will not sell the defender even though he is in the final year of his contract.

Manchester United had a loan enquiry turned down for Italy winger Federico Chiesa after failing to make a breakthrough in Jadon Sancho negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

THE INDEPENDENT

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said Ousmane Dembele is no longer a guaranteed starter in his team due to the emergence of Ansu Fati, but said it was up to the French winger to decide whether or not he wishes to stay or move away from the Nou Camp.

DAILY MAIL

England manager Gareth Southgate will name an extended squad on Thursday to ensure he can rotate players during this month's international triple-header.

A Roma official has landed in Manchester in a final attempt to sign United defender Chris Smalling, who spent last season on loan with the Italians.

Nicolas Tagliafico will cost Manchester City in the region of £23m should they firm up interest in the Ajax defender.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Luka Jovic have been boosted after Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to deny the striker will be allowed to go out on loan.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will hold talks with EFL chairman Rick Parry on Thursday over a cash bailout with lower-league clubs asking for a £250m rescue package to get through the season.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have been told Luka Jovic wants to join them - with Real Madrid set to make a decision on his future.

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante would be keen on a move to Manchester United if he leaves the west London outfit.

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance is set to be announced as a Leeds United player.

THE GUARDIAN

Europe's top five leagues have spent more than £2.5bn during the transfer window, with more than £1bn of that coming from the Premier League, despite the financial restraints forced on clubs by the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Sport has launched an independent investigation into British Bobsleigh after the only black member of its board reported that he had suffered discrimination, harassment and bullying.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have given Antonio Rudiger a transfer ultimatum to sign a contract extension or stay out in the cold, amid interest from Tottenham and West Ham.

Lyon have completed the signing of midfielder Lucas Paqueta, potentially paving the way for Houssem Aouar to join Arsenal.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have distanced themselves from suggestions that Ainsley Maitland-Niles could move to Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

This season's Challenge Cup looks set to become Scottish football's first big financial casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Lennon insisted he will not be forced into holding an emergency fire sale should Celtic fail to secure a Europa League jackpot on Thursday night.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jim Goodwin insists St Mirren won't be selling star Kyle Magennis before the transfer window shuts.