Jadon Sancho won't push for Man Utd move - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jadon Sancho has no plans to push for a move, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund far apart in their valuations of the England star.

Romelu Lukaku believes his free-scoring form for Inter Milan has answered those critics in England who branded him 'lazy' and 'slow'.

Premier League managers and players remain confused about what will and won't be given as a handball this weekend, despite the refereeing body's attempts to clarify their new relaxed rules.

The Premier League are threatening to cut Championship clubs out of their proposed rescue package, leaving the EFL with a potential shortfall of £190m.

West Ham have turned their attention to signing Watford defender Craig Dawson after being priced out of the market for James Tarkowski.

Wolves are poised to sign Angers' France Under-21 international left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on loan with an option to buy for £13.5m.

Newcastle United target Daniele Rugani has agreed to join Rennes on loan for the season.

Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted by Bournemouth, Swansea City and Luton Town.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur will focus on finding moves away for a number of fringe players after securing the loan signing of striker Carlos Vinicius, with head coach Jose Mourinho satisfied with his defensive options if a deal cannot be agreed for Milan Skriniar or Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester United have effectively been set a deadline of Saturday to complete a deal to sign Alex Telles from Porto.

THE GUARDIAN

William Saliba could leave Arsenal on loan before Monday's international transfer deadline, with Mikel Arteta admitting the next few days are a "crucial moment" in shaping his squad for the rest of this season.

THE TIMES

Clubs in the EFL have been warned that "snooper squads" will be carrying out surprise swoops on training grounds and stadiums to make sure players and staff are abiding by coronavirus protocols.

Irish side Dundalk will bank at least €4m (£3.6m) after beating Faroese side KÍ Klaksvik 3-1 to secure a place in the Europa League group stage draw.

THE SUN

Manchester United have pinched wonderkid Charlie McNeill from rivals Manchester City - with the Red Devils confirming the shock £750,000 move.

West Ham are making a shock £25m bid for Marseille's Croatian international centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

DAILY MIRROR

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly now keen on signing for Manchester United - but Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes is opposed to him leaving the Nou Camp.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have held talks with Watford over signing Ismaila Sarr but only want the winger on loan.

DAILY RECORD

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in a huge blow for Arsenal.

Hibernian are set to land St Mirren's Kyle Magennis at the third time of asking.

Rangers' quest for an extra option in midfield could lead to Muhamed Besic of Everton.