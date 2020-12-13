Mesut Ozil could return to Arsenal action in January - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

An Arsenal return for Mesut Ozil appears to be on the cards next month - but Mikel Arteta says a decision has still not been made.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold were quickly friends again after it appeared they had a minor touchline fall-out.

Harry Redknapp and Sam Allardyce will go head-to-head in a star-studded celebrity football match to raise funds for Covid-19 charity Mask Our Heroes.

DAILY MAIL

Talks will start on Monday over the long-awaited mega-fight that would pocket Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury £100million each - and the bulk of the deal could be concluded in just two days.

Joel Matip suffered a back injury in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Fulham to add to give Jurgen Klopp an even bigger selection headache.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City are struggling to turn chances into goals - and conceded it is a concern.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman tore into youngster Riqui Puig in an explosive dressing room rant over reports he had leaked information out of the club.

RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed the Bundesliga club's interest in highly-rated midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

THE GUARDIAN

The expected multimillion-pound lawsuit from rugby players who have suffered permanent brain damage has less than a 50/50 chance of succeeding and a settlement is the most likely outcome, according to two sports law experts.

Racing's ruling body is to review the process by which it approves racehorse names after a runner was allowed to compete under the name of a racial slur.

DAILY STAR

Wolves are ready to renew their interest in Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

DAILY RECORD

Derek McInnes will make a pre-contract pitch for Ross County striker Ross Stewart and has also vowed to strengthen his Aberdeen squad again in January.

SCOTTISH SUN

Martin O'Neill's wish for a managerial comeback will put Celtic on red alert.