Papers: Juventus hopeful Man Utd will let Paul Pogba rejoin them on loan

SUNDAY MIRROR

Juventus hope Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to return to Turin next month - on loan.

Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe will only leave Paris-Saint Germain if his parents think it is a good idea.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij as they look to ease their defensive injury crisis.

William Saliba has made light of his Arsenal omission after claiming he is "locked up" like former team-mate Matteo Guendouzi.

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make a move next month for either of unsettled Spurs stars Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Dele Alli will be granted a move from Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window out of respect for his five years' service to the club.

Mikel Arteta has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not to "overthink" his goal drought and has called on the captain's team-mates to step up and help him through this challenging spell.

The Government has been challenged to make the United Kingdom the world's most active country by 2030 as part of a new national plan to rebuild grass-roots sport following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Football's world players' union has demanded the scrapping of rules under which those who walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse face punishment for doing so.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool fear Diogo Jota may be crocked for two months.

Harry Winks may move abroad in January as he looks to keep alive his chances of being selected for England's Euro 2020 squad.

The Premier League's 'big six' will make a third attempt to bring in five subs next week with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola leading calls.

Nice are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan in January until the end of the season.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Football League clubs have held talks about scrapping taking a knee before matches to distance themselves from the political connotations of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo has said the player's decision to walk off the pitch after he was racially abused by a match official was a watershed moment in football.

PFA chief Gordon Taylor is personally wading into the Premier League's mounting injury crisis and has urged league bosses to overrule the clubs who have decided in favour of not using five substitutes.

Wolves reportedly want to sign former West Brom striker Salomon Rondon as cover while they wait for Raul Jimenez to recover from a fractured skull.

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes Donny van de Beek made a mistake by joining the club in the summer.

A Championship club has threatened to issue a lifetime ban to a supporter for booing while players took a knee this week.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a dramatic recall for Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil.

SUNDAY MAIL

Scottish clubs will soon be barred from hoovering up some of Europe's top young talents under rules set to come into force after Brexit.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic have joined a host of clubs keeping tabs on Airdrie winger Thomas Robert.

James Forrest is out of next month's Old Firm clash after suffering a devastating injury setback.