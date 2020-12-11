Tottenham to let Dele Alli leave in January - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Dele Alli will be granted a move from Tottenham during the January transfer window out of respect for his five years' service to the club.

Football's world players' union has demanded the scrapping of rules under which those who walk off the pitch in protest at racist abuse face punishment for doing so.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Juventus hope Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to return to Turin next month - on loan.

William Saliba has made light of his Arsenal omission after claiming he is "locked up" like former team-mate Matteo Guendouzi.

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to make a move next month for either of unsettled Spurs stars Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Liverpool fear Diogo Jota may be injured for two months.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo said that the player's decision to walk off the pitch after he was racially abused by a match official was a watershed moment in football.

PFA chief Gordon Taylor is personally wading in to the Premier League's mounting injury crisis and has urged league bosses to overrule the clubs who have decided in favour of not using five substitutes.

A Championship club has threatened to issue a lifetime ban to a supporter for booing while players took a knee this week.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out a dramatic recall for Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil.

SUNDAY MAIL

Scottish clubs will soon be barred from hoovering up some of Europe's top young talents under rules set to come into force after Brexit.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic have joined a host of clubs keeping tabs on Airdrie winger Thomas Robert.

James Forrest is out of next month's Old Firm clash after suffering a devastating injury setback.