Paper Talk: Real Madrid emerge as serious suitors for Phil Foden if his Man City career stalls

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Real Madrid have emerged as serious suitors for Phil Foden, if his career stalls at Manchester City, with the Spanish giants keeping close tabs on the young England international amid the playmaker's increasing lack of gametime at the Eithad.

Mesut Ozil has praised Arsenal's young guns after they helped fire the north Londoners back to winning ways.

Lionel Messi has claimed Pep Guardiola "has something special" as speculation over a reunion at Manchester City continues.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is back off penalties - as long as James Milner is playing.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal's players are divided over whether Mesut Ozil should be recalled to their squad next month to turn their disastrous season around.

Raul Jimenez is poised to make an emotional return to Molineux on Sunday, as the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward attends his first game since fracturing his skull.

Wembley will stage a test event for around 10,000 fans next year, after replacing its iconic ramp with steps leading up to the entrance of the national stadium.

Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims that Liverpool have a competitive advantage in the title race with fans allowed at Anfield, but he expects frustration from opposition teams.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Kai Havertz was praised for his "classy" gesture after the Chelsea man sent every Bayer Leverkusen player and staff member a personalised Christmas present.

Real Madrid are ready to swoop when David Alaba's contract expires next summer, surging ahead in the race for the Bayern Munich star as Manchester United duck out.

Chelsea are set to join the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland after Frank Lampard told his board the Norwegian is to become the top target, according to reports.

Luka Modric has dashed hopes of a potential return to Tottenham by agreeing to extend his stay at Real Madrid.

Aleksander Ceferin has hit out at Florentino Perez over the Real Madrid chief's determination to set up a European Super League, as the UEFA president said his counterpart 'is only interested in today, not what tomorrow will be'.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Danny Rose left a police custody centre with a bandaged leg after he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Steven Gerrard has accepted that he will have to prove himself in the dugout if he is to become Liverpool manager.

Football great Jimmy Greaves is finally set to be given a gong in the New Year's honours.

Leeds and Brighton are keeping tabs on West Brom star Sam Johnstone ahead of a potential January transfer.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Folarin Balogun has been linked with Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window as his Arsenal contract stand-off continues.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Anthony Martial's running stats have been improving after the Norwegian has repeatedly underlined the forward's importance.

West Brom have entered the race to land Manchester United winger Dan James on loan.

SUNDAY TIMES

Jurgen Klopp has told Mohamed Salah there is no reason to leave Liverpool as he revealed that the pair held clear-the-air talks over the forward's frustration at being overlooked as captain.

SUNDAY MAIL

Leigh Griffiths hopes to rebuild his strike partnership with Odsonne Edouard as both Celtic attackers were on target against Hamilton.

Stephen Robinson slammed the timing of the SFA's announcement to claw back six points from Motherwell just hours before kick-off at Tannadice as brainless.

Hibernian want to offer Chris Cadden a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Scotland will set up base camp in England to give them the best chance of success at Euro 2020.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal have landed highly-rated Bruno Mazziotti as part of their medical team, just days after Thomas Tuchel was sacked from Paris St-Germain, where he had been working.