Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund for £78m this summer - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland wants a £78m package over five years if he is to leave the club this summer.

Daniel Levy is reportedly considering raiding Leicester for Brendan Rodgers as he considers Jose Mourinho's future as Tottenham manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United star David de Gea is reportedly wanted by Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG amid uncertainty over his Old Trafford future.

Jose Mourinho's next move in the transfer market could come in the form of RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer, who has less than 18 months left on his contract with the Bundesliga side.

THE INDEPENDENT

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has vowed to investigate how news of Jack Grealish's injury was leaked on social media.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both displayed a fine sense of timing ahead of this year's European Championships with excellent performances for the England manager to ponder in Leicester's win over Aston Villa.

DAILY MAIL

17-year-old Shola Shoretire made his debut for Manchester United on Sunday, coming on in the final moments of their 3-1 win over Newcastle, and Marcus Rashford has backed the teenager to succeed.

David Moyes says the presence of Declan Rice at West Ham is focusing his mind on buying even better players for West Ham this summer as the club seek to build on their presence in the top six of the Premier League so far this season.

Gareth Southgate left Villa Park on Sunday night with injury doubts about two potentially key members of his European Championship plans, Jack Grealish and James Maddison, with World Cup qualifiers just a month away.

Ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Filipe Luis admits he has NO sympathy for Kieran Trippier over his ban for breaching FA betting rules.

THE SUN

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is in talks to invest in French fourth tier club Bourges Foot.

Leicester have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Mason Mount has handed Chelsea a huge boost by insisting he'll be fit to face Atletico Madrid after an injury scare against Southampton.

Nigel Pearson is set to take over as Bristol City's new head coach until the end of the season as their top target Eddie Howe waits on a top Premier League job.

DAILY MIRROR

Nicolas Pepe lamented Arsenal's "concentration problems" after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home by Manchester City.

Manchester United's famed production line is in full swing again with the emergence of Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire and centre-forward Joe Hugill - and it could save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer millions in the transfer market.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Gerrard hopes to beat a number of English rivals to sign striker Fashion Sakala from Belgian side Oostende.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he's "upset" Ryan Jack didn't report his calf injury sooner after the midfielder went off in the league leaders' 4-1 win over Dundee United.