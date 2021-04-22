Premier League set to change its rules to ensure no future European breakaway threat - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

The Premier League is set to change its rules to ensure that no member club will ever be able to join a breakaway European league again.

Wimbledon will require some of its staff to stay in Covid-secure accommodation for up to four weeks this summer as part of a biosecure bubble to prevent the spread of the virus among players and coaches.

THE SUN

Harry Kane is winning the race to be fit for Tottenham's huge EFL Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told anti-Glazer protestors to leave the club's Carrington HQ so they would 'not disrupt training'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enraged a group of Manchester United protestors by claiming hated owner Joel Glazer 'loves this club'.

West Ham have taken highly-rated Portsmouth youngster Charlie Bell on trial in a bid to beat a string of clubs to his signature.

James Ward-Prowse feels football's image has been tarnished by the European Super League saga.

Wolves are plotting a summer transfer swoop for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi.

Willian has outlined his hopes of playing in the United States once he has secured silverware with Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly in competition with Leicester in the race to sign Empoli starlet Samuele Ricci in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League is set to introduce changes to its rulebook which would prevent any future breakaways by the 'Big Six' rebel clubs.

England's European Championship adventure could be played almost entirely at Wembley after the Super League fiasco killed Tottenham Hotspur's bid to host extra matches.

The Football Association are set to review security for this weekend's Carabao Cup final after European Super League protests escalated on Thursday with Manchester United fans storming the club's training ground.

The Duke of Cambridge took it upon himself to help torpedo the European Super League, having struck up a rapport with the current head of the Football Association.

The Lions' offer of compensation for the call-up of Premiership stars has been labelled as "derisory" with the parties still at loggerheads just two weeks before Warren Gatland announces his squad.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs have raised concerns that they will be unable to stage matches when fans return.

Manchester United stars were shocked at how easily angry fans were able to breach security at their Carrington training base before confronting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday.

Harry Kane moved a step closer to proving his fitness for the Carabao Cup Final by returning to outdoor training on Thursday.

England players face being unable to see their families for up to six weeks if they enjoy a lengthy run at the European Championships.

Real Madrid's participation in this season's Champions League is in jeopardy with reports that UEFA want to expel them from the competition after their role in the botched European Super League.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed plans for the European Super League to LaLiga boss Javier Tebas at a celebratory lunch last Thursday, according to reports.

THE INDEPENDENT

Boris Johnson met with Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, in Downing Street days before the launch of the ill-fated European Super League.

Clubs that abandoned the European Super League are unlikely to face heavy financial penalties, as there is "no appetite for any legal battles" within the body.

French side Girondins de Bordeaux have been placed in administration after owners, investment management firm King Street, said they no longer wished to support the club financially, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.

THE GUARDIAN

A fan-led review into the governance of football after the collapse of the European Super League plan will look into whether the current owners' and directors' test is fit for purpose and if there is a need to introduce an independent football regulator, the government has confirmed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Steven Gerrard has been tipped to become Jose Mourinho's permanent replacement at Tottenham but Rangers are confident the Liverpool icon won't be lured away, according to reports.

Manchester United football director John Murtough is safe at Old Trafford and won't be leaving the club.

Roberto Martinez has reportedly thrown his name into the hat to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham manager this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United fans are planning further protests after a group of fans stormed the training ground and confronted boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's David Turnbull is facing an Old Firm sweat as he waits to discover if he'll be dragged up in front of the Hampden beaks for his swipe at Dylan McGeouch.

Derek McInnes has revealed he has already fielded an offer to return to management - but is happy to take some time out and wait for the right opportunity.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers securing an early deal for Scott Wright was a masterstroke, says ex-Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.