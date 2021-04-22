Arsene Wenger warns Europe wants to destroy Premier League - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsene Wenger has warned that Europe dreams of destroying the Premier League and revealed his shock at how the English clubs, including Arsenal, were drawn into the disastrous Super League plan.

The head of the Football Association has warned England's breakaway rebels that "nothing is off the table" as he spearheads a clampdown on greedy club owners.

The "best of Project Big Picture" should be back on the table after the collapse of the European Super League, the domestic breakaway's main architect has declared.

Aston Villa fear Jack Grealish could miss another three Premier League matches but insist the club captain will be fit for the European Championship.

Steve Bruce has confirmed that Newcastle United are trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock following a successful loan spell on Tyneside.

A review of rugby's County Championship could draw inspiration from the establishment of English cricket's new 'Hundred' tournament as the RFU considers a number of radical changes to one of the game's oldest competitions.

DAILY MIRROR

Leaked Super League documents have revealed that Barcelona and Real Madrid were set to receive £52m more than the other founding clubs.

Ruben Dias says the end of Manchester City's Quadruple dream has made them even more determined to land the Treble.

DAILY MAIL

David Moyes wants to see a major reform of football in England and Scotland with Rangers and Celtic invited into a new British Premier League.

Manchester United face another goalkeeper problem with third-choice Lee Grant upset because he feels the club have reneged on the offer of a new contract.

Mark Bullingham, the FA chief executive, has confirmed that he is working with the Premier League and the Government to ensure that the threat of a European Super League can never emerge again.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has accused Frank Lampard of 'skipping steps in how to manage a big club' in a scathing assessment of his former boss' management skills.

Lyon, Marseille and RB Leipzig were approached about joining the now defunct European Super League following the rejections from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Steve McClaren is expected to leave his role as technical director at Derby if the proposed takeover by Erik Alonso is ratified by the EFL.

Reading face being charged for breaching the EFL's spending rules if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish will feature in a Euro2020 TV advert - hinting he will be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Liverpool are reportedly poised to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate after agreeing personal terms.

Jordan Pickford's lavish wedding to Megan Davison in the Maldives has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic yet again.