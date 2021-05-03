Gareth Bale: New Tottenham manager will be given option to re-sign Real Madrid loanee - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will present the club's next manager with the option of re-signing Gareth Bale for the 2021/22 season.

Manchester United could face a points deduction after fans forced the postponement of their Premier League fixture with Liverpool.

Arsenal are hopeful David Luiz can play again this season despite the central defender limping off with a hamstring injury on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku couldn't resist a shot across Milan at Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Inter were crowned Italian champions, stoking the pair's fierce rivalry once again.

Borussia Dortmund have slashed their asking price for in-demand forward Jadon Sancho to just under £80m, according to new reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs are preparing to ramp up their security measures as Manchester United revealed fresh details of how fans stormed Old Trafford and forced their match against Liverpool to be postponed.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will not ask the FA to award them the game, after their visit to Old Trafford was called off due to safety worries.

Further fan protests are expected before the end of the season but Football Supporters' Association chairman Malcolm Clarke insists consultation over regulation of club ownership is crucial.

Donny van de Beek has been urged by Marc Overmars to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford despite playing only a bit-part role this season.

THE SUN

Wolves star Willy Boly has been ordered to rest after being struck by heart palpitations as a result of long Covid.

Robin van Persie has joined Feyenoord's U16 team as assistant manager and will be coaching his son Shaqueel next season.

Chelsea Women are reportedly planning a summer transfer move for Manchester United starlet Lauren James.

Everton skipper Danielle Turner has undergone an operation on her calf muscles with the aim of returning to full fitness by the start of the 2021-22 football season.

THE TIMES

Fears over policing costs and unnecessary travel in and out of Covid-hit areas could prevent Premier League clubs from welcoming away fans before the end of this season.

THE GUARDIAN

The Glazers have no plans to sell Manchester United, with the owners' long-term vision being to grow the club's value from its current £3.05bn to $10bn (£7bn).

Sadiq Khan is pledging to look at bringing the Olympics back to London within 20 years if he is re-elected as mayor on Thursday.

DAILY STAR

Roman Abramovich has given Chelsea officials the green light to launch a bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to reports in Spain.

SCOTTISH SUN

French side Amiens have confirmed Rangers' South African midfielder Bongani Zungu will return next season after the Ibrox club opted not to make his loan move permanent.

Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Kristoffer Ajer with a spying mission to Glasgow.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers star Maurice Ross has left his role with English side Notts County after an "ill-judged comment" to a player.