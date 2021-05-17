Barcelona also keen on Harry Kane after striker tells Tottenham he wants to leave - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Barcelona have made contact with Harry Kane's representatives after the striker told Tottenham he wants to leave.

England's footballers will not seek to jump the queue for Covid-19 jabs before Euro 2020 despite new Uefa guidance urging teams to "pursue vaccination options".

DAILY MAIL

Leicester's heroes will net up to £40,000 each for their historic first FA Cup win - and will secure another lucrative pay-day if they beat Chelsea on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers believes Chelsea have the edge over Leicester in Tuesday's FA Cup Final repeat which takes place barely 72 hours after the Foxes' Wembley triumph.

There remains a feeling at Tottenham that no club will get close to the £150m bid it would take for them to even consider letting Harry Kane leave this summer.

Pep Guardiola hopes Sergio Aguero has not already played his last game for Manchester City as the striker battles with fresh fitness problems.

No Premier League players will be punished for displaying flags of Israel or Palestine during the final week of the season, according to reports.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar had his mansion broken into hours before he helped his side to a 4-0 win over Reims on the weekend.

Stuart Broad admits he did not get on with former national selector Ed Smith and says - 'all people have bosses who don't rate them. I think he was mine.'

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have called another meeting with the club's Fans' Forum on Friday in a bid to improve fan engagement in the wake of the European Super League debacle.

Bernd Leno has announced he has no desire to quit Arsenal this summer as he wants to get Champions League football back at the Emirates Stadium.

THE SUN

Liverpool and Arsenal have been told they will need at least £40m if they want to sign Brighton star Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham are to beef up security at Wednesday's home clash with Aston Villa amid fears of more fans protests against chairman Daniel Levy and his board.

Chelsea are weighing up a move for non-league starlet Seb Drozd, who plays for Isthmian side Uxbridge.

Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga is attracting interest from Lazio ahead of a summer exit, according to reports.

Barcelona are '99 per cent' sure they will sack manager Ronald Koeman at the end of the season after failing to finish in the top two in La Liga for the first time since 2008.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation he is leaving Juventus by loading his £17m car collection into a trailer.

Tyson Fury's super-fight with Anthony Joshua is now in doubt after a judge ruled Fury must face Deontay Wilder in a trilogy by September 15.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football's power brokers can no longer be trusted and new laws are needed to protect the pyramid, fans will tell a landmark Government review.

Raúl Jiménez is unlikely to be risked for a return this week as Wolves focus on having their £30m forward ready for next season.