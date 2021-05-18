Harry Kane faces war as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refuses to sell - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane is facing the prospect of having to go to war with Daniel Levy to force through a summer move with the Tottenham chairman adamant the England captain will not be sold.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is poised to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Women's Super League champions, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200m fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive.

The Six Nations Championship is set to remain on terrestrial television as part of a renewed long-term deal with both the BBC and ITV, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

England cricket fans' hopes of getting to the Ashes are hanging by a thread after Australian cricket authorities suggested they will only be allowed in a "perfect world".

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool will reward their goalkeeper Alisson with a new contract in the summer.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has set his sights on a £100m-plus move to Manchester City.

Christian Pulisic has poured cold water on recent speculation suggesting he would like to leave Chelsea this summer.

Manchester United are depending on an act of generosity in their bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mikel Arteta paid a glowing tribute to "remarkable" David Luiz after confirming the Arsenal defender will head a big-name exodus from the Emirates this summer.

THE SUN

Chelsea could step up their interest in Nicolo Barella as Inter Milan face cutbacks.

Willian wants to join David Beckham's Inter Miami if he leaves Arsenal this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Carlo Ancelotti has said the commitment of some Everton players was "unacceptable" against Sheffield United and told them to leave if they are unhappy at the club.

THE TIMES

Roy Hodgson has left the door open for a return to management in his 75th year despite deciding to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.