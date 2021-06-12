Florian Neuhaus: Liverpool want Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Florian Neuhaus has emerged as a potential target for Liverpool as they look to replace recently departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

Bournemouth have made another ambitious move for Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira in their search for a new manager.

David de Gea is reportedly "in the dark" about his Manchester United future, with crunch talks planned with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Barcelona have dropped a massive hint that they will sign Netherlands international forward Memphis Depay as a free agent this summer.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Everton are closing in on a deal to land Nuno Espirito Santo as their next manager and owner Farhad Moshiri believes the club can finalise an agreement this weekend.

Romelu Lukaku had a touching tribute to Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia at Euro 2020.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United will continue talks with Borussia Dortmund over the weekend as they attempt to reach a compromise and strike a deal for Jadon Sancho.

Christian Eriksen has spoken to his Denmark team-mates from hospital following his shock collapse during his country's Euro 2020 match with Finland.

Manchester City's interest in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Nuno Mendes has been shelved until after the Euros.

Arsenal are reportedly set to strengthen their interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Arsenal are reportedly tracking Anderlecht star Albert Sambi Lokonga as the Gunners look to bolster their midfield ahead of a pivotal 2021-22 campaign.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Aaron Ramsey has revealed his time at Juventus has been 'very difficult and frustrating' as his club future was plunged into more doubt.

THE OBSERVER

The Denmark coach, Kasper Hjulmand, paid tribute to his players after they completed their Euro 2020 group match against Finland despite witnessing Christian Eriksen being given CPR on the pitch shortly before half-time.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal have opened talks aimed with persuading Kieran Tierney to sign a contract extension with the Gunners.

SUNDAY MAIL

Greg Stewart posted a heartfelt Rangers farewell on social media after leaving his boyhood heroes.

Leicester City have joined the race for one of Europe's top young strikers - RB Salzburg frontman Patson Daka - as they continue their quest to land Odsonne Edouard.