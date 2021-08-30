Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Declan Rice - Manchester United are on red alert after Rice turned down a third contract offer from West Ham (Daily Star, August 24).

Saul Niguez - Manchester United are distancing themselves from an imminent move for Atletico Madrid midfielder (Daily Mail, August 25).

Kylian Mbappe - United have reportedly made the Frenchman their top striker target after drawing up a list of four world-class forwards. (Sun, August 21)

Aaron Ramsey - United are said to have rejected a swap deal this summer from Juventus which would have seen the former Arsenal midfielder join the club and Nemanja Matic go the other way. (Daily Express, August 21)

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 21); The Metz midfielder is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old (Daily Mail, August 16).

Aurelien Tchouameni - United have identified the Monaco player to boost their defensive midfield options (Daily Star, August 20).

Leon Goretzka - United's hopes of acquiring Goretzka have been boosted with Bayern Munich keen to avoid losing another star for free next summer - a new contract for the midfielder is still not close (Daily Star, August 17); United are lining up Germany midfielder Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba (The Sun, July 22).

Eduardo Camavinga - United have paused their interest in the £25m-rated Rennes midfielder (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15); Manchester United have suffered a potential transfer blow with midfielder Eduardo Camavinga now rated "unlikely" to leave Rennes this summer (Daily Express, August 7)

Kieran Trippier - United have ended their interest in signing Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and will not make any further signings this summer (Daily Mirror, August 10); Manchester United are set to end their interest in Kieran Trippier and will instead allow Diogo Dalot to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the first-choice right-back slot this season (The Times, August 10)

Harry Kane - United are hoping Kane stays at Tottenham this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings (Daily Star, August 2).

Ruben Neves - Manchester United are in the mix to sign the Portugal international from Wolves (Daily Express, July 30).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jesse Lingard, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Facundo Pellistri are among players who could leave Manchester United this summer either on a permanent deal or on loan, says Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth

Dan James - Manchester United will consider allowing winger Daniel James to leave in this window. A number of Premier League clubs have shown initial interest in the Wales international (Sky Sports News, August 30); United will let the Welshman leave after the return of old boy Cristiano Ronaldo (Sun on Sunday, August 29).

Jesse Lingard - Lingard remains part of Manchester United's plans for the moment (Sky Sports News, August 30); the midfielder is back on West Ham's radar, with the Irons set to offer a cut-price £15m bid for the England international with the deal believed to be permanent and not a loan (Daily Star Sunday, August 29); Lingard is now 'likely' to join West Ham from United this summer (Daily Star, August 26); Lingard will look to leave United before the transfer window closes unless he believes he is going to play regularly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season (The Times, August 20); United have dropped their asking price for Lingard, leaving the door open for a further West Ham bid, as part of an effort to raise nearly £50m from selling off fringe players (Daily Express, August 17); United are willing to sell Lingard, opening up the chance for West Ham to come back in and make an offer for last season's loan star (Daily Star, August 13).

Amad Diallo - He is likely to stay at United in this window after he suffered an injury in training. Feyenoord sporting director Frank Arnesen has confirmed the club will not be pursuing a loan deal in this window (Sky Sports News, August 30); The United winger is in talks over a loan move to Dutch side Feyenoord (Mail on Sunday, August 29); Sheffield United are keen on Diallo (Sky Sports News, August 19); Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League clubs interested in taking Diallo on loan (Daily Express, August 14); United are set to offer young winger Diallo out on loan in the wake of Jadon Sancho's arrival at the club (Daily Mirror, August 13).

Diogo Dalot - Borussia Dortmund are confident they can agree a deal to sign Dalot, but only if United are able to sign a replacement right-back before Tuesday (Sky Sports, August 29); AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for defender Dalot (Sky Sports, July 21); Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a move for Portugal right-back Dalot (Daily Mail, July 19).

Edinson Cavani - United intend to keep the Uruguay striker at the club, despite Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return (Daily Express, August 28).

Paul Pogba: Real Madrid's decision to sell Martin Odegaard to Arsenal was part of their plan to raise funds to sign Pogba on a free transfer next summer (The Sun, August 24); United won't try to cash in on Pogba despite the Frenchman entering the final year of his contract with no new deal having been reached (Daily Mail, August 22); PSG are willing to pay Pogba €600,000 a week (£510,000) for the start of the 2022/23 season, as they seek to ensure his signing by outspending rivals (The Independent, August 19); Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his United contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer (Daily Star on Sunday, August 15).

Anthony Martial - Manchester United have no intention of selling Martial during this summer's transfer window (Sky Sports, August 10); Martial could be in the 'last-chance saloon' at Manchester United and will need to impress early in the season while other attacking options like Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are sidelined (Daily Mail, August 12); Manchester United are ready to sell Martial for £50m as Inter Milan eye the Frenchman as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku (The Sun, August 9)

Ethan Laird - Blackpool have made a late bid to hijack young the defender's loan move to Swansea (The Sun, August 16).

Charlie McCann - Rangers have handed Charlie McCann a three-year contract to get him to quit Manchester United (Daily Record, July 30); the midfielder could be the next addition to Rangers' squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman (Daily Record, July 29).

Phil Jones - David Moyes hopes to bring the defender to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill (Daily Mail, July 28).

Facundo Pellistri - Pellistri wants to stay and fight for his place at United - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that he plans to loan out the 19-year-old Uruguayan winger (The Sun, July 19).

Alex Telles - United will block Jose Mourinho signing Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal (Daily Star, July 18); Roma are in talks to sign United left-back Alex Telles (Sky in Italy, July 14).

James Garner - The United midfield ace is a target for Sheffield United (Sun, Aug 3).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid, £41m

Ethan Ennis - Liverpool, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong -Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan

Max Taylor - Rochdale, free

Yoshinori Muto - contract terminated

Axel Tuanzebe - Aston Villa, loan

Ethan Laird - Swansea, loan

Dylan Levitt - Dundee United, loan

Brandon Williams - Norwich, loan

Man Utd contract news

Various - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the club to tie down Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw to new contracts (The Sun, August 17).

Luke Shaw - United are to open talks over a new contract for the left-back. The 26-year-old's deal runs out in 2023 and United want to reward his upturn in form which saw him star for England at Euro 2020 (Mail, Aug 1).

Axel Tuanzebe - Tuanzebe has signed a new contract at Manchester United lasting until June 2023, with the option of an additional year (Sky Sports, August 9).