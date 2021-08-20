Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Chelsea been linked with?
Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 21); The Metz midfielder is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old (Daily Mail, August 16).
Jules Kounde - Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Kounde after his release clause increased to £76m (Daily Star, August 19); Chelsea may have to find £68m to meet Kounde's release clause if they are to sign him during the current transfer window (Daily Express, August 14); Chelsea are reportedly yet to bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde though the defender is for sale if the right price is met, confirmed sporting director Monchi (Daily Mail, August 13); Chelsea are plotting a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (Daily Mirror, August 10); Roman Abramovich could play a significant role in Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, with the Russian billionaire expected to assist Marina Granovskaia in pushing through a move (Daily Express, August 10); Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde has stalled after their attempts to make space in their squad for a new defender were frustrated by Kurt Zouma's refusal to join West Ham (The Guardian, August 5).
Erling Haaland - Roman Abramovich has given the green light to a £130m bid for the Borussia Dortmund star (Football Insider, July 23); Chelsea will have to make Haaland the highest-paid player at the club if he were to join from Dortmund (Daily Mail, July 18); Dortmund have turned down Chelsea's informal player-plus-cash proposal for the striker (Sky in Germany, July 15)
Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)
Eden Hazard - Chelsea are contemplating the idea of bringing Hazard back to the club from Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mail, July 22)
Ilaix Moriba - Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring an apparent contract stand-off between Barcelona and the young midfield star (The Sun, July 23)
Presnel Kimpemba - The reported Chelsea target is considering his future at Paris Saint-Germain after the high-profile arrival of Sergio Ramos (Daily Express, July 23)
Domenico Berardi - Chelsea have made an enquiry about Sassuolo's Berardi after failing to get anywhere in their efforts to bring in Italy team-mate Federico Chiesa (Daily Star, July 22).
Declan Rice - European champions Chelsea are planning to include striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Rice this summer (Daily Star, July 21); Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (The Guardian, July 1)
Sasa Kalajdzic - Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic has emerged as a possible target for Chelsea should they miss out on other options this summer (Daily Mail, July 20)
Kingsley Coman - Chelsea have offered England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in a swap deal for the French winger Kingsley Coman (L'Equipe, July 19).
Robert Lewandowski - Chelsea will make an ambitious £50m bid to sign the Pole from Bayern Munich after failing in their attempts to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund (The Sun, July 18).
The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit
Malang Sarr - Bologna are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan. (Sky in Italy, August 21)
Kurt Zouma - Tottenham are interested in signing Zouma, whose preference is to remain in London amid interest from West Ham (Sky Sports, August 18); West Ham have scrapped a move for Zouma after being stunned by his demand for £120,000-a-week wages (The Sun, August 17); Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Koundé has stalled after their attempts to make space in their squad for a new defender were frustrated by Kurt Zouma's refusal to join West Ham (The Guardian, August 5); West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over the defender but a deal currently appears very difficult to complete, with Chelsea thought to want in the region of £25m - and Zouma's wages (Sky Sports, August 1).
Antonio Rudiger - The centre-back will weigh up all of his options before making a decision on his future at Chelsea (Sky Sports, August 11); Rudiger's options for next summer could include lucrative free-agent offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid (Daily Mail, August 12).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Tuchel says the midfielder can 'decide his own future' and earn a place in Chelsea's first-team squad next season (Sky Sports, August 1).
Timo Werner - Chelsea are reportedly 'open' to selling Timo Werner (Daily Star, July 26); Bayern Munich are set to launch a surprise bid for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports (The Sun on Sunday, July 25).
Ross Barkley - Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Barkley - even if they secure Arsenal's Joe Willock (The Sun, July 26).
Hakim Ziyech - AC Milan are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea's Ziyech on loan, with the Morocco international wanting to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans moving forward (Daily Mail, July 24).
Henry Lawrence - Chelsea are ready to send the young defender to Wigan in the footsteps of Reece James (The Sun, July 18)
Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)
Chelsea contract latest
Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea are set to offer Chalobah a new contract after his impressive recent displays (Sky Sports, August 20).
Confirmed Chelsea signings
Marcus Bettinelli - Fulham, free
Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan, £97.5m
Confirmed Chelsea departures
Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m
Tammy Abraham - Roma, £34m
Michy Batshuayi - Besiktas, loan
Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace, loan
Kenedy - Flamengo, loan
Armando Broja - Southampton, loan
Willy Caballero - contract expired
Izzy Brown - contract expired
Jamal Blackman - contract expired
Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed
Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed
Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan
Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan
Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed
Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan
Olivier Giroud - AC Milan, undisclosed
Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace, undisclosed
Lewis Bate - Leeds, undisclosed
Henry Lawrence - AFC Wimbledon, loan
Tino Livramento - Southampton, undisclosed
Jamie Cumming - Gillingham, loan
Jack Wakely - Wycombe, free
Ian Maatsen - Coventry, loan
Jake Clarke-Salter - Coventry, loan
Emerson - Lyon, loan