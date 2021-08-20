Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Early Kick-Off panel discuss Romelu Lukaku's transfer to Chelsea, and The Athletic's David Ornstein believes it makes Chelsea favourites for the Premier League unless Manchester City bring in a striker themselves

Pape Matar Sarr - Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal to sign the 18-year-old Metz midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 21); The Metz midfielder is being tracked by several big Premier League clubs - with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City keen on the 18-year-old (Daily Mail, August 16).

Jules Kounde - Chelsea have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Kounde after his release clause increased to £76m (Daily Star, August 19); Chelsea may have to find £68m to meet Kounde's release clause if they are to sign him during the current transfer window (Daily Express, August 14); Chelsea are reportedly yet to bid for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde though the defender is for sale if the right price is met, confirmed sporting director Monchi (Daily Mail, August 13); Chelsea are plotting a fresh bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (Daily Mirror, August 10); Roman Abramovich could play a significant role in Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, with the Russian billionaire expected to assist Marina Granovskaia in pushing through a move (Daily Express, August 10); Chelsea's pursuit of Kounde has stalled after their attempts to make space in their squad for a new defender were frustrated by Kurt Zouma's refusal to join West Ham (The Guardian, August 5).

Erling Haaland - Roman Abramovich has given the green light to a £130m bid for the Borussia Dortmund star (Football Insider, July 23); Chelsea will have to make Haaland the highest-paid player at the club if he were to join from Dortmund (Daily Mail, July 18); Dortmund have turned down Chelsea's informal player-plus-cash proposal for the striker (Sky in Germany, July 15)

Antoine Griezmann - Barcelona are yet to receive any official bids for Griezmann amid interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea (Daily Mail, July 27); Chelsea are making plans to bring the France international in on loan from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, July 13)

Eden Hazard - Chelsea are contemplating the idea of bringing Hazard back to the club from Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mail, July 22)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Overlap fan debate, Roy Keane says the signing of Romelu Lukaku gives Chelsea a great chance to win the Premier League title this season

Ilaix Moriba - Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring an apparent contract stand-off between Barcelona and the young midfield star (The Sun, July 23)

Presnel Kimpemba - The reported Chelsea target is considering his future at Paris Saint-Germain after the high-profile arrival of Sergio Ramos (Daily Express, July 23)

Domenico Berardi - Chelsea have made an enquiry about Sassuolo's Berardi after failing to get anywhere in their efforts to bring in Italy team-mate Federico Chiesa (Daily Star, July 22).

Declan Rice - European champions Chelsea are planning to include striker Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder Rice this summer (Daily Star, July 21); Rice has turned down two contract offers from West Ham and wants to be informed of any bids amid interest from Chelsea (The Guardian, July 1)

Image: Declan Rice

Sasa Kalajdzic - Stuttgart striker Kalajdzic has emerged as a possible target for Chelsea should they miss out on other options this summer (Daily Mail, July 20)

Kingsley Coman - Chelsea have offered England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in a swap deal for the French winger Kingsley Coman (L'Equipe, July 19).

Robert Lewandowski - Chelsea will make an ambitious £50m bid to sign the Pole from Bayern Munich after failing in their attempts to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund (The Sun, July 18).

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Malang Sarr - Bologna are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr on loan. (Sky in Italy, August 21)

Kurt Zouma - Tottenham are interested in signing Zouma, whose preference is to remain in London amid interest from West Ham (Sky Sports, August 18); West Ham have scrapped a move for Zouma after being stunned by his demand for £120,000-a-week wages (The Sun, August 17); Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Koundé has stalled after their attempts to make space in their squad for a new defender were frustrated by Kurt Zouma's refusal to join West Ham (The Guardian, August 5); West Ham remain in talks with Chelsea over the defender but a deal currently appears very difficult to complete, with Chelsea thought to want in the region of £25m - and Zouma's wages (Sky Sports, August 1).

Antonio Rudiger - The centre-back will weigh up all of his options before making a decision on his future at Chelsea (Sky Sports, August 11); Rudiger's options for next summer could include lucrative free-agent offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid (Daily Mail, August 12).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - Tuchel says the midfielder can 'decide his own future' and earn a place in Chelsea's first-team squad next season (Sky Sports, August 1).

Timo Werner - Chelsea are reportedly 'open' to selling Timo Werner (Daily Star, July 26); Bayern Munich are set to launch a surprise bid for Chelsea forward Timo Werner, according to reports (The Sun on Sunday, July 25).

Ross Barkley - Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Barkley - even if they secure Arsenal's Joe Willock (The Sun, July 26).

Hakim Ziyech - AC Milan are reportedly pushing to sign Chelsea's Ziyech on loan, with the Morocco international wanting to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans moving forward (Daily Mail, July 24).

Henry Lawrence - Chelsea are ready to send the young defender to Wigan in the footsteps of Reece James (The Sun, July 18)

Jorginho - The midfielder's agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace's availability (The Sun, July 13)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olivier Giroud says he feels 'like a little kid' after completing his move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Chelsea contract latest

Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea are set to offer Chalobah a new contract after his impressive recent displays (Sky Sports, August 20).

Confirmed Chelsea signings

Marcus Bettinelli - Fulham, free

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan, £97.5m

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, £25m

Tammy Abraham - Roma, £34m

Michy Batshuayi - Besiktas, loan

Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace, loan

Kenedy - Flamengo, loan

Armando Broja - Southampton, loan

Willy Caballero - contract expired

Izzy Brown - contract expired

Jamal Blackman - contract expired

Pierre Ekwah Elimby - West Ham, undisclosed

Danilo Pantic - Partizan Belgrade, undisclosed

Nathan Baxter - Hull, loan

Billy Gilmour - Norwich City, loan

Victor Moses - Spartak Moscow, undisclosed

Juan Castillo - Birmingham, loan

Olivier Giroud - AC Milan, undisclosed

Marc Guehi - Crystal Palace, undisclosed

Lewis Bate - Leeds, undisclosed

Henry Lawrence - AFC Wimbledon, loan

Tino Livramento - Southampton, undisclosed

Jamie Cumming - Gillingham, loan

Jack Wakely - Wycombe, free

Ian Maatsen - Coventry, loan

Jake Clarke-Salter - Coventry, loan

Emerson - Lyon, loan