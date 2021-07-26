Saul Niguez: Man Utd exploring move for Atletico Madrid playmaker - Paper Talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are exploring a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

Manchester United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in addition to their pursuit of Raphael Varane.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace hope to find out next week whether Chelsea are willing to let Conor Gallagher go on loan.

Robert Lewandowski has received Germany's Footballer of the Year award for the second season running after a record-breaking year.

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes is closing on a move to Fulham.

Robin Olsen's move to West Ham is reportedly back on after a transfer to Lille is understood to have fallen through.

Roma's pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly hit a roadblock, with the two clubs unable to agree a fee.

THE SUN

Manchester City are focused on a stunning double swoop for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish - despite more Financial Fair Play allegations.

Manchester United are losing patience in their pursuit of Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

Liverpool will not be making any more signings until some non-homegrown players leave the club.

Toby Alderweireld has landed in Doha ahead of his £13m move to Al-Duhail from Tottenham.

Tottenham star Erik Lamela has been spotted at Sevilla's ground ahead of a reported swap deal involving Bryan Gil.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea duo Ross Barkley and Conor Gallagher - even if they secure Arsenal's Joe Willock.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane as talks have "intensified" over the weekend.

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexandre Lacazette for £15m.

Hector Bellerin appears to be heading closer to the Arsenal exit door following reports Mikel Arteta is set to leave him out of his starting XI for the opening game of the season.

Liverpool's pre-season matches suggest that Philippe Coutinho's role is returning to Jurgen Klopp's line-up.

Fernando Torres is set to complete another return to former club Atletico Madrid to fulfil his role as a coach.

Juventus will meet the Sassuolo hierarchy next week as they look to thrash out a deal for Manuel Locatelli.

DAILY EXPRESS

After a few weeks of a slow going in the transfer market, Liverpool are now going all out to sign Euro 2020-winning attacker Federico Chiesa.

West Ham could look to Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to boost their midfield this season.

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic could be tempted by a move to Tottenham, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Anthony Martial's Manchester United days are all but over after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford was finally sealed.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly is "on the market" as Manchester United's search for a centre-half continues.

Jack Grealish is reportedly reconsidering a potential transfer to Manchester City after his struggle for playing time at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

Chelsea are reportedly 'open' to selling Timo Werner - and have not given up hope of bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

THE INDEPENDENT

Football fans have warned that plans to exclude supporters who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus from attending Premier League matches from October could cause "chaos" at some clubs.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are keeping tabs on Derby defender Lee Buchanan.

Ipswich Town are pushing ahead in their bid to land Rangers defender George Edmundson on a permanent deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ange Postecoglou says he would love to keep Ryan Christie at Celtic.

Liam Boyce insists he's confident Hearts can get their season off to a flier against Celtic this weekend.