Harry Kane: Manchester United have long-term plans to sign Spurs striker - Paper Talk

Manchester United are hoping Harry Kane stays at Tottenham this summer so that he continues to fit into their plans for their next three signings.

Kieran Trippier fears Atletico Madrid are pricing him out of a dream move to Manchester United with the 30-year-old right-back worried his £30m price tag may prove too much.

Manchester United's new technical director Darren Fletcher has been credited with an unlikely assist off the pitch after helping to seal the signature of Rafael Varane.

Arsenal and Everton are both reportedly interested in signing Schalke's American striker Matthew Hoppe this summer after his impressive displays in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Manchester City look set to end their interest in signing Harry Kane if they are successful in bringing Jack Grealish to the Etihad.

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to raid former club Wolves for winger Adama Traore with the West Midlands club ready to sell the Spain international for around £45m.

Cristian Romero will reportedly inform Atalanta that he wants to join Tottenham this summer as he feels it's 'an opportunity he can't miss'.

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez is in discussions over a move to Sevilla as a potential replacement for wantaway centre back Jules Kounde, according to his agent.

Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Southampton are set to win the race to sign Chelsea starlet Tino Livramento.

EFL clubs will be left to make their own decision on whether to use Covid certification when the new season begins next weekend in the absence of the Government mandating so-called 'vaccine passports'.

England has become the first country in world football to introduce guidance to limit heading, with amateur players restricted to just 10 training headers a week and professionals to 10 'higher force' headers.

Liverpool held talks over a deal for Donyell Malen but it's understood the club's failure to offload Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi stopped them from pressing ahead with the deal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a 'big fan' of Wolves ace Adama Traore, who would cost the Reds around £30m.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to move on nine first team players in order to raise funds for big-money signings.

Tottenham Hotspur have moved closer to a £47m deal to sign Cristian Romero, the Argentina defender.

Ange Postecoglou says he is "very, very confident" that Celtic will be challenging for honours by the end of the season.

Craig Gordon believes that it is only a matter of time before Ange Postecoglou gets it right at Celtic Park and expressed sympathy for his former club's goalkeepers.

Arsenal's hopes of landing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have hit a stumbling block with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic not wanting to sell.

Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow with Atletico Madrid the new favourites to sign Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek has undergone a radical change in nutrition and gym work over the summer to get in tip-top shape for Manchester United.

Manchester City are 'expecting Jack Grealish to hand in a transfer request' in the £100m showdown talks.

Erling Haaland has admitted he is "sad" that Jadon Sancho has gone to Manchester United on his return to football with Dortmund.

Diogo Jota is already wowing Liverpool coaches with his 'frightening' ability after returning for pre-season.

Celtic have been told they will need to stump up for Cameron Carter-Vickers because the American star wants to leave Tottenham for good.

Scott Wright has told how Jermain Defoe's coaching skills are already paying dividends for Rangers.

Joey Veerman has dealt Rangers a transfer blow by declaring he'd love to join Feyenoord.

Celtic target Kristijan Lovric has insisted he's only interested in creating new records for his club Gorica after setting his own personal milestone in Croatia.