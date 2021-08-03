Paul Pogba: Manchester United, PSG miles apart in midfielder's valuation - Paper Talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are miles apart in their valuation of Paul Pogba this summer transfer window.

Thomas Partey's injury in Arsenal's pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea could cause boss Mikel Arteta to change his transfer plans.

Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson or Eddie Nketiah could be used as makeweights as Arsenal pursue a player plus cash deal for Leicester City's James Maddison.

Jose Mourinho is facing a player exodus at new club Roma as the Serie A side look to balance the books in order to try to recover from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been personally responding to transfer enquiries for Kostas Tsimikas by insisting the Greek defender is not for sale.

Liverpool will hope to tie down four more of their biggest names, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, after Fabinho joined Trent Alexander-Arnold in signing a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to sanction a loan move for young defender Japhet Tanganga that will see him join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are prepared to sell up to 10 first-team players, including Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, in an attempt to sign Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Saul, West Ham's Declan Rice and Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Chelsea could transfer list up to 11 players, including Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater, in order to fund a move for Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend up to £130m on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich 'firmly believes' he can convince Romelu Lukaku to re-join Chelsea this summer.

Image: Arsenal are interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have proposed a player plus cash deal for Leicester City's £60m rated midfielder James Maddison as they pursue another big money summer signing.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as they look to seal a deal for centre back Jules Kounde in a player-plus-cash move.

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Oakley and Professor Ian McHale are behind a new AI-based football recruitment tool, Real Analytics, tipped to revolutionise the way in which clubs obtain and retain players.

West Brom are ready to move for Derby captain Tom Lawrence if they sell midfielder Matheus Pereira or goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

THE GUARDIAN

