Paul Pogba: Real Madrid ready to focus on alternatives to Man Utd midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Real Madrid will turn their attentions elsewhere if they can't agree a deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with Valencia's Carlos Soler reported to be high on the list.

Image: Paul Pogba's future remains uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo should be studied by scientists like he's an alien because of his extraordinary ability, says former Portugal team-mate Liedson da Silva Muniz.

DAILY MAIL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle United.

Rio Ferdinand has challenged Ronaldo to reach a 30-goal landmark this season and has also urged Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to be 'weirdos' in learning from the Portuguese star.

Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi in the shirt-sale stakes with Man Utd's No 7 bringing in £187m in just eight days.

THE SUN

Solskjaer says Ronaldo is even better now than when he first played for Manchester United.

DAILY EXPRESS

Ronaldo was never going to sign for Manchester City despite claims that the forward was close to joining Manchester United's rivals, Solskjaer has insisted.

Image: Martin Odegaard has high hopes at Arsenal

DAILY MIRROR

Martin Odegaard says Arsenal's ambition is to win the Champions League "within next two years".

THE GUARDIAN

Thomas Tuchel has told Ross Barkley to stay positive and forget about what could have been after the midfielder failed to secure a move away from Chelsea.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United on a two-year deal on transfer Deadline Day

SCOTTISH SUN

Barrie Mackay has admitted Hearts were always going to beat Hibernian off the pitch to sign him.