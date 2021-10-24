David Beckham faces criticism over £150m FIFA World Cup 2022 role - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

David Beckham is under fire over reports he has signed a deal worth £150m over 10 years to become the face of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and an ambassador for the emirate.

DAILY MIRROR

Jesse Lingard fired back at fans allegedly hurling abuse at him from the touchline as United slumped to an embarrassing defeat against Liverpool.

Antonio Conte is reportedly open to becoming the next Manchester United manager - but only if the club demonstrates willingness to win the Champions League.

Bayern Munich are set to insist that star player Joshua Kimmich is vaccinated against Covid due to his status as a "role model".

DAILY STAR

Aston Villa star Matty Cash has been pictured at the Polish Embassy in London as he begins the process of switching his international allegiance from England.

Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo had the chance to buy Brentford or Charlton Athletic but opted against investing after deeming them too expensive.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may soon end his Chelsea nightmare with Italian giants Juventus reportedly eyeing a swoop for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mohamed Salah is now the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after overtaking Didier Drogba following his hat-trick versus Manchester United.

THE SUN

Everton plan to step up their move for Stoke's giant centre-half Harry Souttar.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will look to strike a deal with Nigeria that ensures Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey can play against Celtic on January 2.