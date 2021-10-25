Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte on Man Utd's four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are being sounded out as successors to under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

American businessman Chris Kirchner has made a £50m bid for Derby County.

DAILY MAIL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned his players to brace themselves for a week of intense external pressure as he issued a heartfelt rallying cry to his disgraced Manchester United players following the embarrassing loss to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace are likely to escape FA sanctions for the controversial banner unfurled by supporters condemning Newcastle's new Saudi Arabian owners on Saturday.

Manchester United are remaining silent amid growing speculation over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has set his sights on the England No 1 shirt for the 2022 World Cup.

Leicester City have officially submitted a planning application for the expansion of the King Power Stadium - meaning they could become the 10th largest club in the Premier League if it is approved.

THE GUARDIAN

Antonio Conte would be open to discussing taking over at Manchester United if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were sacked, while it emerged on Monday that several players are questioning whether the Norwegian can take the team any further.

Unvaccinated tennis players could be allowed to travel to Melbourne and compete at the Australian Open, according to an email sent to WTA players that appears to contradict previous federal and state government advice.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed his admiration for Andreas Christensen, whose Chelsea future is in doubt after talks over a new contract stalled.

THE TIMES

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears that he will be sacked as Manchester United manager after his side's humiliating 5-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, which left a number of senior players losing confidence in their manager.

Andy Murray has left the door open for a U-turn on his decision to skip this year's Davis Cup finals and despite not being named in Great Britain's squad, he admitted that he could yet be persuaded to appear in Innsbruck next month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clinging to his job on Monday night after Manchester United's hierarchy held crisis talks over the manager's future and the team's collapse amid serious concerns about how their season is unravelling.

The Metropolitan Police are under fire for investigating whether an offence was committed by football fans who unfurled a banner opposing the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United at a match.

Joey Barton will escape formal sanctions after sparking outrage by comparing a poor performance by his Bristol Rovers side to the Holocaust.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United chiefs are considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Sunday's humiliation by Liverpool.

DAILY RECORD

Under-fire St Mirren chairman John Needham has been blasted by the club's own charity partners over his offensive Rangers tweets.

Summer signings Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide are already fighting for their Celtic futures.