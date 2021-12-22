WATCH: Carabao Cup semi-final draw!

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw takes place live on Sky Sports Football, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool in the hat.

The draw will be conducted by Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool, Tottenham and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp alongside Michael Dawson.

And you can watch the draw - taking place after the game finished at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel and the EFL's Twitter account, but you also can stream it live with the Sky Sports website and app - just click or tap the video above.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Arsenal and Sunderland

Arsenal were the first team through to the semi-finals after thrashing Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Joining them on Wednesday were Chelsea - 2-0 winners at Brentford - and Tottenham, who beat West Ham 2-1.

Liverpool were the last team to reach the last four, beating Leicester 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule...