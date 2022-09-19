Chelsea director Damian Willoughby sacked over 'inappropriate messages' - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have sacked their commercial director Damian Willoughby over a series of "inappropriate messages" sent to football finance agent Catalina Kim that put a proposed multi-million pound investment project at risk.

Chelsea will re-open talks with candidates for the club's sporting director role this week with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten and Leeds United's Victor Orta understood to have been discussed.

The number of venues in England competing to host games at Euro 2028 has been cut to 10 with the likes of Arsenal, Leeds United and Leicester City already ruled out.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.

Sven Botman has withdrawn from the Netherlands U21 squad because he wants to focus on securing a regular place in the Newcastle line-up.

Image: Newcastle's Sven Botman has pulled out of the Netherlands U21 squad

A football manager at the heart of a stunning blackmail case is being investigated by the Football Association after the trial collapsed last week when he refused to give evidence against those he had accused.

Aminata Diallo is alleged to have searched online for "how to break a kneecap" and "dangerous drug cocktail" before an attack was made against her former PSG team-mate Kheira Hamraoui.

Football supporters at the World Cup in Qatar will only be able to purchase non-alcoholic beer during and at half-time in matches during the winter tournament.

Brazil great Roberto Carlos has revealed he agreed to a move to Chelsea in 2007 and only had to sign the contract before the deal collapsed.

Former Chelsea youngster Miro Muheim has revealed he was dumped from the Hamburg team in comical fashion after spending too long on the toilet and arriving late for a training session.

James Rodriguez could be set for a tricky third reunion with Rafa Benitez who is being linked with a role at his new club Olympiakos.

THE TIMES

A leading sports official has spoken of an endemic culture of bribery and corruption in the Olympic movement, claiming he was involved in paying bribes to IOC members to secure Taekwondo's place in the Games.

Premier League clubs are embroiled in disputes over how much each team should contribute to extra cash destined for the EFL, with the big six wanting it split equally but smaller clubs wanting them to pay more because of their additional revenues from European competition.

Fifty LIV Golf players have written to the chairman of the Official World Golf Rankings asking for retrospective points and warning of a conflict of interests among the governors.

THE GUARDIAN

Former West Ham forward Andriy Yarmolenko has called on all sports governing bodies to follow football's example and ban Russia from competing internationally.

Migrant labourers in Qatar continue to suffer living in poor conditions just two months before the World Cup kicks off.

EVENING STANDARD

Image: Christian Pulisic said he was let down by Thomas Tuchel during the Champions League final

Christian Pulisic has revealed he was let down by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after being benched during the closing stages of their victorious Champions League campaign in 2020-21.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris to be his first signing if he is confirmed as the new manager of Nice.

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he was "really angry" when a potential move to Tottenham fell through months before his eventual transfer to Manchester United was completed.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier is so worried about fan behaviour in English football that he has banned his mother from attending away games.

Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero have been left stranded in the UK because of delays to their visas for entry to the United States caused by the closure of the US Embassy during mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

DAILY MAIL

Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed to hear jeers from Brentford fans when he returned to the club with Manchester United earlier this season.

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez is tipping Fernando Torres to have a managerial career after impressing him during a recent coaching course.

Fabio Cannavaro is set to take on his first job in Italy after agreeing to become the next head coach of Serie B side Benevento.

Memphis Depay insists he is enjoying life at Barcelona after rejecting the chance to join Chelsea over the summer.

The government is being accused of aiding the asset-stripping of crisis club Worcester Warriors after Sport England approved the transfer of ownership of their stadium to a new company which retains its income.

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill has been offered a route back into rugby league after being approached to represent his home county Cumbria when they face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up next month.

DAILY STAR

Russia's former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin says he has no interest in racing under a neutral flag.