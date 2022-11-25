Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA.

Why no Foden, is Kane fit? Where England went wrong...And are Wales too reliant on Bale and Ramsey?

In episode five of the Sky Sports World Cup podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett and Geraint Hughes to look back on a tough day for Wales and England in Qatar.

Rob explains his worries for Harry Kane after casting an eye over him during England's poor 0-0 with the USA, and we ask the question on everyone's lips - where was Phil Foden?

Geraint joins us from Doha where he's less than impressed with Wales' 2-0 defeat to Iran, leaving qualification out of their hands and needing to beat England in their final group game to have any hope of going through. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey were both off-colour again - do Wales need to find a new Plan B and fast?

