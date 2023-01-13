Chelsea to stick with Graham Potter | Blues planning to overhaul squad - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Chelsea's underperforming stars are facing a fight for their futures with the club's owners planning to overhaul the squad and end the era of player power at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are conducting a review of the club's medical department as they attempt to find reasons behind the devastating injury crisis amid fears among players that the decision to sack long-standing staff has backfired.

Manchester United have received serious takeover interest from the Middle East, Asia and America and are poised to invite formal bids from them by a mid-February deadline.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was effectively told off for being too passionate by the Football Association in the form of a letter, sent to Zinchenko in August as a result of his exuberant celebrations during Arsenal's victory over Fulham.

Chelsea have no intention of axing manager Graham Potter - despite their alarming run of form.

Tottenham are scouting Israeli wonderkid Oscar Gloukh, according to reports.

Youssoufa Moukoko is reportedly set to stay at Borussia Dortmund after holding positive talks over a new deal.

Newcastle look set to steal Sergej Milinkovic-Savic right from the hands of Arsenal.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven star Noni Madueke.

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for an eventual fee of up to £80m, meaning their long pursuit of the player is on the verge of a successful conclusion.

Sturm Graz are in talks with Arsenal about the possibility of signing goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on loan.

Dejan Kulusevski looks set to return to action for Tottenham's derby against north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City are expected to push through a deal for Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone this week.

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has revealed that he almost joined Sir Alex Ferguson's coaching staff at Manchester United.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is leaving Liverpool - but faces a dilemma over his pending exit as he decides whether to go in January or depart as a free agent.

Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.

Newcastle are interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and are monitoring his situation at Molineux.

Leicester plan to accelerate their move to sign Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina during the early part of next week.

Chelsea still have four targets and may sign multiple players before the January transfer window draws to a close, according to reports.

Fulham's owners could be set to take over the WWE as wrestling supremo Vince McMahon looks to sell the company.

Barcelona are ready to snap up the prodigy of one of their all-time greats, with Ronaldinho's son Joao de Assis Moreira on trial at Camp Nou.

Arsenal are confident of landing Mykhailo Mudryk in time for the winger to be in contention to play against Manchester United a week on Sunday.

Clubs in the EFL will hold talks next month on giving an extra promotion place to teams from the National League to get into Sky Bet League Two.

A new social media platform for football called Hoof has been launched which automatically rejects the use of abusive language.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits he's been bowled over by the backing he's received on the road to recovery - with even Hibernian fans wishing him the best.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has confessed he is open to letting players leave Goodison Park this month amid reports linking Tom Davies with Rangers - but admits he's been short of offers for his fringe men.