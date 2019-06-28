Papers: Chelsea could cancel Alvaro Morata loan if Atletico do not buy him this summer

Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid they are ready to cancel Alvaro Morata's loan and call him back if the Spaniards do not make the move permanent this summer.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is becoming frustrated with how long Tottenham are taking to sign Tanguy Ndombele, claiming the midfielder's price will rocket to £72m if they don't strike a deal in the next week.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea will challenge their best youngsters to prevent a planned mega-money transfer splurge in 2020 when they return for pre-season next week.

Antoine Griezmann has stepped closer to securing a move to Barcelona after reportedly agreeing a five-year deal with the reigning La Liga champions.

THE SUN

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's transfer to Manchester United was almost off on Friday as Crystal Palace made a late demand for a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

Frank Lampard and his coaching staff are planning to report back to Derby on Monday as talks over his Chelsea move drag on.

Inter Milan have started the process of signing Romelu Lukaku by flogging Joao Mario and Dalbert to help pay for the Manchester United star.

Sporting Lisbon manager Marcel Keizer has conceded it will be difficult to keep Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes at the club.

Ravel Morrison is on the verge of a Premier League comeback with Sheffield United.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal's Rob Holding has revealed that he received an apology message from Marcus Rashford after the clash which ruled him out for the season.

DAILY MIRROR

Southampton will step up their interest in Nigeria Under-23 striker David Okereke and will line up a £15m bid after being priced out of a move for Birmingham City's Che Adams.

Former West Ham and Liverpool defender Julian Dicks could be set to join West Brom as a first-team coach.

Newcastle target Patrick Vieira is convinced he's ready for a crack at Premier League management.

THE TIMES

Christian Eriksen's family members have been seen looking for a house in Madrid, where the Tottenham playmaker would like to move this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he's got no plans to send Jake Hastie out on loan but Ross McCrorie could face a different scenario.

James Wilson has been offered an Aberdeen contract but Sunderland and Preston are also targeting the striker.

SCOTTISH SUN

David Turnbull will be offered a new Motherwell deal to ease the pain of losing out on a big-money switch to Celtic.

Scott Allan has aimed a bitter parting shot at Celtic following his return to Hibs.