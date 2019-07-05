Regional Paper Talk: Liverpool want to keep Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Friday's regional newspapers.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are planning for the new season with Dejan Lovren on board.

Liverpool will resist any attempts to prise Divock Origi away from Anfield this summer.

Andre Gomes wants to establish himself as a leader at Everton and is targeting a top-six finish for Marco Silva's side next season.

Leighton Baines can carry on playing until he's 40, says former team-mate Steven Pienaar.

Reports in Turkey are linking Everton with a move for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United insist Paul Pogba will fly out to Australia with the rest of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad on Sunday despite ongoing uncertainty over his future.

Christian Eriksen should get used to sitting on the bench at Real Madrid if he leaves Tottenham, warns former Spurs player Pascal Chimbonda.

Fulham fear their teenage sensation Harvey Elliott will quit Craven Cottage this summer.

Sheffield United will have to cough up more than the £15m Southampton paid Birmingham City for Che Adams if they want to sign fellow Championship flyer Neal Maupay.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Dean Henderson has been told he is needed at Manchester United as the club attempts to tie down David de Gea on a new long-term contract.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets helped to persuade Rodri that a move to Manchester City would be perfect for him.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Sunderland fans have been told to expect clarity on the club's ownership soon but the Black Cats are already behind their own schedule.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Wolves are listening to offers to loan out goalkeeper Will Norris, according to reports.

Dean Smith is desperate to bring Tyrone Mings back to Aston Villa - and so are the fans.

EXPRESS & STAR

Technical director Luke Dowling says West Brom would be silly not to utilise the loan market once more this season.

Southampton's Alex McCarthy is understood to be among the players Villa are targeting as they work to bring in a new 'keeper.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke are facing Premier League competition for the signature of rumoured transfer target Jack Stacey.

Lee Gregory insists he will never take his career for granted as he targets becoming a Premier League player with Stoke City.

Stoke City are expected to receive about £500k from a sell-on clause as West Ham United prepare to sell Marko Arnautovic.

THE DAILY ECHO

Peter Shilton thinks it's time Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy start looking for other clubs.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford are in talks with Real Valladolid over a loan move for Cucho Hernandez, it has been reported.

WALES ONLINE

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett says he's desperate to keep winger Jamal Lowe this summer, who has been linked with a move to Cardiff City among other teams.

Josh Murphy insists he remains focused on helping Cardiff City bounce back to the Premier League.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Chairman Mel Morris has hinted that someone with experience of the Championship could be added to Phillip Cocu's backroom staff at Derby County .

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for former Rennes right-back Mehdi Zeffane.

EVENING GAZETTE

Middlesbrough sent formal legal complaints to former boss Garry Monk and his agent based on concerns over transfer dealings, it has been reported.

Jonathan Woodgate is open to the idea of exploring the Premier League loan market this summer - but not yet.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City are hopeful of beating Championship rivals Barnsley to the signature of Leeds United's Mallik Wilks as Grant McCann aims to ramp up his recruitment drive inside the next seven days.

THE PINK UN

Premier League rivals Burnley have reportedly taken young Norwich City keeper Jon McCracken on trial.

BRISTOL POST

Kasey Palmer has travelled with the rest of the Chelsea first-team squad to Dublin, casting doubt over any potential return to Bristol City.

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary is on the verge of completing a season-long loan to Shrewsbury Town.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Newly-promoted Barnsley have renewed their interest in Coventry City striker Conor Chaplin.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Crystal Palace have enquired about Bolton 'keeper Remi Matthews, The Bolton News understands.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

Simon Sadler says he's financially able to run Blackpool Football Club by himself and appears to have ruled out a partnership with Valeri Belokon.

EVENING TIMES

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has revealed a heart-to-heart with Ibrox number one Allan McGregor convinced him to go out on loan for a second season.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has admitted American multi-millionaire businessman Ron Gordon's buyout of the Easter Road club won't mean he'll be allowed to plunge head-long into the transfer market.