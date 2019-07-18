Papers: Antonio Conte angry at Inter Milan for not sealing deal for Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku

THE SUN

Inter Milan are getting cold feet over paying £75m for Romelu Lukaku - leaving the striker in limbo and Antonio Conte fuming.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is refusing to meet a £60m asking price for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

Laurent Koscielny is ready for a legal showdown with Arsenal after being told to take a 50 per cent pay cut.

Krystian Bielik is desperate to leave Arsenal after being told his contract will not be extended.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp has promised he will never walk away from a Liverpool contract, as he reassured the club there was no cause for concern in his delaying talks on a new deal.

Andreas Pereira has urged Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United and play a vital role in shaping the futures of the club's emerging young players.

DAILY MIRROR

Brazil star Everton Soares has fuelled rumours he could join Arsenal this transfer window after dropping two transfer hints on social media.

Benjamin Mendy has dealt Manchester City a blow by announcing he is set to miss the first month of the season.

DAILY MAIL

Callum Hudson-Odoi is in advanced talks with Chelsea and looks ready to commit to a five-year-deal in what would be a huge boost for Frank Lampard's new reign at the club.

Manchester United are sending their groundsman to Shanghai to make sure there is no repeat of the pitch farce that marred their last visit to China.

THE GUARDIAN

The young St-Etienne centre-back William Saliba has decided to join Arsenal despite a late attempt by Tottenham to sign the France Under-20 international.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are on the verge of clinching a £1.6m deal for Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Neil Lennon will hand right-back Danny Simpson the chance to earn a deal with Celtic.

DAILY RECORD

Liam Ridgewell has admitted he would be willing to join Rangers after suggestions Steven Gerrard could be interested.