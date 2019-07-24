Regional Paper Talk: Man Utd sell-on clause holding up Arsenal's Wilfried Zaha move

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are enduring even tougher negotiations in their attempts to sign Wilfried Zaha due to Manchester United's sell-on clause for the Crystal Palace forward.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed he is ready to spend the extra transfer funds generated by Pedro Obiang's £8m move to Sassuolo.

Chelsea are considering allowing Davide Zappacosta to leave on loan so that Reece James can be the main back-up to right-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Marcel Keizer, the manager of Sporting Lisbon, has conceded Bruno Fernandes could leave the Portuguese club this summer.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Premier League star Mamadou Sakho is suing the World Anti-Doping Agency for £13m - claiming a drug-test 'blunder' torpedoed his career at Liverpool.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has checked into rehab.

Everton's newest signing Fabian Delph is hoping that the trophy-winning mentality he picked up at Manchester City rubs off on his Blues team-mates as he expressed his desire for Idrissa Gueye to remain at the club.

Bassala Sambou has completed his move from Everton to Dutch club Fortuna Sittard.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Southampton striker Charlie Austin.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Tammy Abraham believes his time at Aston Villa will ensure he becomes a better player for Chelsea.

Galatasaray are waiting for a bid from Aston Villa for Christian Luyindama - and if one arrives the Turkish club are willing to discuss a potential deal.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Released Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki is set to return to football with Spanish side Malaga.

DAILY ECHO

Moussa Djenepo will link up with the Southampton squad for the first time since completing his £14m move from Standard Liege in June.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford target Allan Saint-Maximin could be set join Newcastle United within 48 hours, according to reports.

THE ARGUS

Jayson Molumby has signed a new two-year contract with Brighton before joining Millwall on a season-long loan.

THE STAR

Sheffield United are believed to have widened their search to find a new goalkeeper for the upcoming campaign, with Dutch stopper Michael Verrips believed to be their latest target.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer says Sunderland have beaten him to one of his striking targets.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Luton Town are taking a look at Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Evangelos Marinakis wants to make Nottingham Forest even bigger than Olympiacos.

EVENING GAZETTE

The uncertainty over Martin Braithwaite's future looks set to be resolved in the coming days, with the striker on the verge of joining Leganes.

Britt Assombalonga won't follow Braithwaite through the Middlesbrough exit door this summer, with Jonathan Woodgate confident he can get the very best out of the striker.

WALES ONLINE

Steve Cooper admits he's been keeping an eye on Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer, and hasn't ruled out making permanent signings this summer.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn were one of several Championship clubs linked with a move for Hibs striker Oli Shaw - a transfer rumour rubbished by Easter Road boss Paul Heckingbottom.

THE SENTINEL

Teenage Stoke City keeper Joe Bursik impressed in a trial match for Accrington Stanley as loan suitors eye him up for this season.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Laurent Depoitre has signed a three-year contract for Belgium club Gent following his release from Huddersfield Town earlier this summer.

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for young Chelsea academy star Trevor Chalobah.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Danny Fox admits the Wigan squad isn't quite as strong as they would like with just over a week to go until the start of the EFL campaign.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has been linked with a shock move back to Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, according to reports.