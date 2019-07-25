Papers: Burnley's Tom Heaton a Liverpool transfer target

Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a shock summer swoop for Burnley keeper Tom Heaton.

THE SUN

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele has emerged as a possible Manchester United target if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is preparing a £20m bid for Nice star Allan Saint-Maximin.

Aston Villa are on the verge of signing £12m Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba as they close in on their 11th summer transfer.

Arsenal are set to lose academy star Xavier Amaechi on a permanent transfer to Germany with Bayern Munich eyeing up the youngster.

DAILY MAIL

Carlo Ancelotti believes Napoli are closing in on signing Manchester United target Nicolas Pepe.

Newcastle United are set to sign Chelsea academy youngster Kyle Scott.

DAILY EXPRESS

Barcelona fear Juventus could beat them to PSG star Neymar and pair the Brazilian alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

THE GUARDIAN

Everton are interested in signing £36m-rated striker Moise Kean from Juventus.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton want Wilfried Zaha and are willing to pay £60m plus Cenk Tosun but fear missing out to Chelsea.

SCOTTISH SUN

Arsenal have reopened talks with Celtic over a £25m deal for Kieran Tierney.

Steven Gerrard has revealed Eros Grezda is close to leaving Rangers.