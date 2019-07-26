Papers: Real Madrid confident Paul Pogba will sign

Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United, it has been claimed.

Inter Milan will make a fresh transfer bid for Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku, with Antonio Conte desperate to get his man.

Tottenham are blanking enquiries for Kyle Walker-Peters because he looks set to start the season as their ONLY available right-back.

Emmanuel Adebayor is in line for a shock return to the Premier League, with West Ham, Sheffield United and Watford looking at the striker.

Bournemouth are set to beat Brighton to transfer of £15m Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham fear Toby Alderweireld has his sights on a lucrative free transfer exit next summer after his £25m release clause expired on Thursday.

Everton are looking at offering James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace in a deal for Wilfried Zaha.

Businessman Mark Campbell has parked plans for a Sunderland takeover after edging closer to a deal to buy Scottish side Falkirk.

Everton have rejected an offer in the region of £1m from Wigan for midfielder Joe Williams.

Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi wants to join Juventus this summer because his wife Wanda Nara is pregnant and does not want to leave Italy.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are to review the security arrangements for their players after the attempt to carjack Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil at knifepoint.

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Manchester City over a possible £90m transfer deal for Leroy Sane.

DAILY EXPRESS

Joao Felix has refused to rule out a move to Tottenham, despite only having just joined Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona think Manchester United are one of three clubs who could sign Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Tottenham were in contact for Gareth Bale recently but the Real Madrid forward will not be returning to north London.

Daniele Rugani's agent has refused to rule out a move for his client amid reports he could leave Juventus for Arsenal before the close of the transfer window.

INDEPENDENT

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing James Rodriguez from rivals Real Madrid.

DAILY RECORD

AC Milan are set to join the race for Rangers strike star Alfredo Morelos.