Papers: Manchester United eye David de Gea replacement in Dominik Livakovic

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have targeted Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as a replacement for David de Gea, as the Spaniard continues to hold out on signing a new contract.

Paulo Dybala's agent has insisted that his client has 'no imminent trips to Paris' in his diary ahead of a mooted switch from Juventus to Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Chelsea left-back Filipe Luis has revealed he rejected moves to Manchester City, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund before sealing a return to Brazil this summer.

Football could see further sweeping changes after it was revealed that FIFA are exploring the possibility of replacing assistant referees with VAR technology.

THE SUN

Watford moved quickly to reassure Javi Gracia that his job is safe.

Chelsea could be ready to send flop midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko back out on loan, with former club Monaco believed to be the front-runners to snare him.

Nacho Monreal is reportedly edging closer to a move away from Arsenal and could sign a two-year deal with Real Sociedad.

Inter Milan want Seydou Doumbia and Wilfried Bony as back-ups to Romelu Lukaku.

Bordeaux are understood to be keen to take Arsenal flop Mohamed Elneny on loan before the European transfer window shuts.

DAILY MIRROR

Inter Milan have reopened talks on Alexis Sanchez as they look to complete a loan deal by Wednesday.

DAILY STAR

Tottenham fear they could lose Christian Eriksen in the next few days for as little as £30m as both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are weighing up bids for him.

DAILY EXPRESS

Neymar could feasibly stay at Paris Saint-Germain for one more season after developments in his relationship with the club hierarchy.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have sent a scout to cast their eye over Rosenborg left-back Birger Meling.

Rangers have bid €10m for Amiens striker Moussa Konate.

Greg Taylor will sign for Celtic from Kilmarnock in the coming days, according to reports.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon is hoping he'll have seats for new faces on Celtic's flight to Sweden this week as the boss tools-up for a crucial week.

St Johnstone have banished Richard Foster after a training ground bust-up with manager Tommy Wright.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has sparked a mystery after turning up to Celtic's clash with Hearts.