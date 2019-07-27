WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:16 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsenal are confident of signing Nicolas Pepe from Lille after agreeing a £72m fee for the winger, according to Sky in Italy.

Arsenal are also increasingly confident a deal for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is edging closer.

Lewis Hamilton sealed pole position for the German GP ahead of Max Verstappen after Ferrari suffered a double disaster - with both Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel's qualifying ruined by reliability failures.

Egan Bernal is poised to become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall lead after Saturday's 20th stage, a 59km ride from Albertville.

England have included Jofra Archer and retained Rory Burns in a 14-man squad for the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, while Ben Stokes has been reappointed vice-captain.