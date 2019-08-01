Papers: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Juventus to sign Romelu Lukaku

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus to go ahead and sign Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester United are closing in on their third signing of the summer after agreeing a £9m deal for Monaco's Hannibal Mejbri.

Manchester United have joined the race for Marseille winger Isaac Lihadji.

Crystal Palace hope to beat Newcastle in the battle for Everton midfielder James McCarthy.

Steve Bruce wants to award new contracts to Newcastle quartet Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden and Martin Dubravka.

Burnley are set to make a £2.6m bid for Leeds keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

DAILY MIRROR

Lille president Gerard Lopez claims Nicolas Pepe will be an Arsenal player "within the next 24 hours" and confirmed he will move for a £72m fee.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, has been given the green light to complete his takeover of OGC Nice, according to reports in France.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are interested in Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe - but must wait for Harry Maguire to move to Old Trafford first.

DAILY STAR

Everton have beaten Liverpool to the £37m signing of Brazilian youngster Reinier Jesus from Flamengo.

Barcelona want Malcom and his agent to hold off on a move to Zenit as a switch to Everton could prove more lucrative to the club.

Manchester United have secured a 'total agreement' for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, it has been claimed.

THE GUARDIAN

Joe Root has been frustrated to learn pre-match player handshakes will take place before the Ashes opener despite not being consulted.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Naismith is set to finally sign for Hearts on Thursday after his Norwich contract expired.