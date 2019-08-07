Papers: Manchester United close in on Athletic Bilbao ace

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are prepared to meet the £81m release clause of Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, who they eye as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku believes he did have permission to train away from United, amid his imminent move to Inter Milan.

Arsenal are ready to turn their attentions to Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti before the transfer deadline.

Everton have offered Wilfried Zaha a stunning £200,000-a-week deal to bring him to Goodison Park.

Danny Simpson is on Crystal Palace's wanted list as they hunt for a right-back.

Manchester United have sent scouts to Norway to watch wonderkid winger Hakon Evjen.

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton are ready to break their transfer record for the third time this summer after making a £28m bid for Genk midfielder Sander Berge.

Derby are in pole position to beat off competition from a host of Championship rivals for West Ham starlet Grady Diangana on loan.

Bournemouth are considering a bid from Middlesbrough to take winger Jordon Ibe on loan.

Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier is poised to have a medical at Leeds United.

Newcastle are considering a shock cut-price deal to bring Steven Caulker back to England. The defender is currently at Turkish side Alanyaspor.

DAILY MAIL

Leroy Sane's proposed move to Bayern Munich has hit the rocks amid injury woe and a tussle with Manchester City over his £135m valuation.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who could join on a two-year loan deal as Unai Emery swoops for Laurent Koscielny's replacement.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has ruled out Manchester United target Moussa Dembele leaving the club this summer.

Crystal Palace have joined Southampton in the chase for Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who is seeking first-team football.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is set to snub Bristol City and secure a season-long loan move to Leeds United to replace Kemar Roofe.

Arsenal prospect Emile Smith-Rowe could be the key to the Gunners landing Dayot Upamecano.

THE TIMES

Moise Kean says that his £30m move from Juventus to Everton was not motivated by a desire to escape racism in Italy after being targeted by bigots last season.

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle's long pursuit of a right-back appears to be reaching a conclusion, with Sweden's Emil Krafth close to completing a £5m move from Amiens.

DAILY STAR

Everton are weighing up whether to make an improved bid for Alex Iwobi after Arsenal rejected their initial bid of £30m.

Arsenal transfer target Dayot Upamecano snubbed Manchester United amid concerns he would not play enough games.

DAILY RECORD

Greg Taylor is on Celtic's transfer radar as the Premiership champions search for Kieran Tierney's replacement.

Dundee have beaten St Johnstone to land re-sign Kane Hemmings.

Brentford are set to sign Arsenal left-back Dominic Thompson

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are set to bring Kane Hemmings back to Dens Park.