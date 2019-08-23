Papers: Neymar's wage demands revealed

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Neymar has demanded Barcelona and Real Madrid offer him a five-year contract worth £32m net a year.

DAILY MAIL

Kieran Trippier will have a golden opportunity to earn an England recall on Sunday when Gareth Southgate travels to Spain specifically to watch the defender.

THE SUN

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is optimistic over playing this season after having an operation on his injured knee.

Chelsea are demanding a showdown meeting with Twitter after Tammy Abraham suffered racist abuse online.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has been dealt a blow with Arnaut Danjuma set to miss up to six weeks of action.

DAILY MIRROR

Axel Witsel has revealed why he snubbed a move to Manchester United - because Borussia Dortmund made him feel like he was their number one target.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Stoke manager Nathan Jones has axed Joe Allen this weekend in a bold move to shake up his struggling squad.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have launched their attempt to sign Kilmarnock star Greg Taylor.