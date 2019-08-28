Regional Paper Talk: Real Sociedad are pushing hard to sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Wednesday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Real Sociedad are pushing hard to sign Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal before Monday's European transfer deadline.

Barcelona director Jordi Bordas says there is still no agreement to sign Neymar, but claimed a transfer was 'closer' after talks in Paris on Tuesday.

Reiss Nelson is confident he is ready to seize the opportunity to become a first-team regular for Arsenal this season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Maarten Stekelenburg from Everton, according to reports.

Liverpool's brand new home strip is the most popular in the United Kingdom, having almost doubled in demand from last season.

Everton are yet to rule out Jean-Philippe Gbamin needing surgery on his injured quadriceps.

Everton youngster Anthony Gordon continued his fine recent form with a wondergoal against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Matty Longstaff could make his competitive debut for Newcastle United's first team against Leicester after impressing Steve Bruce 'enormously' since his appointment as the club's new head coach.

Newcastle United are unlikely to risk either Miguel Almiron or Joelinton in the League Cup clash against Leicester City. It means that Japan striker Yoshinori Muto could get his chance to lead the line against the Foxes.

Sunderland are set to do battle with Scottish champions Celtic to sign Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor.

Sheffield Wednesday's caretaker manager Lee Bullen has ruled out the sale of Sunderland target Morgan Fox.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Rekeem Harper and Oliver Burke will both 'definitely' be staying at the club.

Kieran Gibbs is a doubt for West Brom's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Captain Conor Coady has hailed the 'sensational' Raul Jimenez as he insisted tiredness isn't affecting Wolves.

STOKE SENTINEL

Julien Ngoy might have a late summer chance to leave Stoke City and kick start his career.

Giannelli Imbula has been offered a way out of his Stoke City nightmare. The 26-year-old is in demand with Italian top-flight side Lecce, according to reports.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City head coach Grant McCann says David Milinkovic will be allowed to leave the KCOM Stadium ahead of next week's transfer deadline after failing to command a place in his first-team plans.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Head coach Sabri Lamouchi says Portuguese ace Joao Carvalho is fit enough to start for Nottingham Forest against Preston North End on Saturday.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Defender Calum Macdonald has left Derby County to complete a permanent move to League One club Blackpool.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insists "someone needs to step up and grab the opportunity" at Bournemouth as he looks to plug the gap vacated by the injury to Charlie Daniels.

Asmir Begovic is hoping to "find a solution for me to go and play games" before the European transfer window closes next week.

Brad Smith admits he is unsure where his future lies from the end of November. The Australian full-back is currently on loan from Cherries at MLS side Seattle Sounders, with his stay in America recently extended having initially joined the club in August 2018 on a deal until June this year. But he is now set to stay Stateside for the remainder of the MLS season, which culminates in November.

DAILY ECHO

Ralph Hasenhuttl was left "convinced" with both Moussa Djenepo's and Sofiane Boufal's performances for Southampton against Fulham.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Javi Gracia wants to help Danny Welbeck return to his top form, after the new Watford signing played his first full game for the club against Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Tom Dele-Bashiru insists he and his Watford team-mates are firmly behind head coach Javi Gracia following Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup win over Coventry City.

WEST LONDON SPORT

Chelsea remain in talks with Monaco over a potential loan deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko, who appears to be edging closer to rejoining the Ligue 1 side.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Kevin Davies is praying for good news as he joins thousands of Wanderers fans checking to see if their club has been saved.

THE ARGUS

Brighton's Jurgen Locadia could make a loan move to the Bundesliga. The Argus understands a move to Hoffenheim is "a possibility" ahead of the summer window closing across Europe.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

David Luiz says there is "no better opportunity" than a north London derby for Arsenal to prove their mettle after a dispiriting defeat at Liverpool put the brakes on their impressive start to the season.

EVENING TIMES

Celtic youngster Calvin Miller could link up with Rangers kid Ross McCrorie on loan at Portsmouth.

Celtic could be on the verge of clinching a deal for a new left-back - but it isn't Greg Taylor or Birger Meling. Neil Lennon's side have been heavily linked with the two defenders, who play for Kilmarnock and Rosenborg respectively, but could be on the brink of a loan move for Salzburg left-back Giedeon Mensah.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon reckons he needs his experienced players to show up on Sunday for their first Rangers clash of the season.